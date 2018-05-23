Production is set to begin this summer on Andres Muschietti's IT 2 and the casting of the Loser's Club is almost complete now that it has been announced that Jay Ryan, best known for eOne/Hulu drama series Mary Kills People, has been cast as the adult version of Ben Hanscom. Young Hanscom was played by Jeremy Ray Taylor in the first film, who will also reprise his role in the upcoming IT 2 as well. The rest of the young cast will all be on board for flashback scenes in the sequel.

Jay Ryan is the latest actor to join the cast of IT 2 as an adult version of Ben Hanscom from the Loser's Club. James McAvoy, Bill Hader, and Jessica Chastain have been cast as Bill, Richie, and Beverly, respectively. Chastain was the fan-favorite choice right from the beginning to play the adult version of Beverly in the upcoming second installment of the big screen adaptation of Stephen King's IT. Andy Bean recently signed on to play the adult version of Stanley Uris, while James Ransone has joined the cast of IT 2 as Eddie Kaspbrak.

The Loser's Club only needs to cast the adult version of Mike Hanlon, who is the only one to have stayed behind in Derry to finish off the cast. Bill Skarsgard will reprise his role as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in IT 2, which has been promised to be even scarier than the first installment. Director Andres Muschietti has promised that the sequel will be more intense and has warned fans to bring their "adult diaper" when they see the movie next fall.

IT 2 will see the Loser's Club nearly 30 years after the events of the first movie back in Derry after Pennywise reappears. Now that everybody is an adult, it would seem that Andres Muschietti will be able to get away with things in the sequel that he was not able to with the original movie since he was working with kids. The darker and more intense IT 2 will be a welcome addition to horror fans who made IT the highest grossing horror movie of all time in a few weeks.

Stephen King has heaped enormous amounts of praise on Andres Muschietti's first big screen adaptation of one of the author's most beloved books, so there is a lot of pressure for IT 2 to live up to. Muschietti seems unphased and is ready to deliver something that will really get moviegoers creeped out. If any of the deleted scenes that Bill Skarsgard talked about make it into IT 2, we're in for some serious darkness. One particular scene that did not make it on to the Blu-ray extras featured Pennywise eating a baby, which was filmed, so let that sink in for a moment. You can check out the original report about Jay Ryan joining the cast of IT 2 at Deadline.