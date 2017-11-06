Even though it's very early, IT 2 is easily one of the most anticipated movies of 2019. Given how well received IT has been, that alone is going to bring a lot of attention to the sequel. But there's also the matter of who is going to play the adult members of The Losers Club. One popular bit of fan casting has been to have Jessica Chastain play the adult version of Beverly. Now, the actress has signed off on the idea herself.

Jessica Chastain is currently promoting her new movie Molly's Game. She was recently doing an interview with her co-star Idris Elba and she was asked about the possibility of taking on the role of Beverly in the IT sequel. While she can't commit just yet, Chastain wouldn't rule it out and expressed her love for director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti. Here's what she had to say about it.

"Well, I love Andy and Barbara. I worked with them on Andy's directorial debut, you know, his film, Mama. His first film. And you know, Barbara is one of my best friends so...We'll see."

At this point in the interview, Idris Elba also decided to chime in, saying, "Get me in! I love that movie!" Unfortunately, Elba may be a bit too old at 46 to play the adult version of Mike. However, Jessica Chastain could be right in the sweet spot for an adult Beverly, who was played by Sophia Lillis in the first IT. Chastain continued, saying that she hopes they can make it happen, calling Andy and Barbara Muschietti "family."

"Listen, of course, I want to work... they're my friends. They're like my family. Anything that they're doing I want to be a part of, so I hope we can make it happen."

New Line has made IT: Chapter Two a top priority and has already dated the sequel for September 6, 2019. That means they're going to have to cast the adult Losers Club sooner rather than later. As it happens, Andy Muschietti also signed off on Jessica Chastain's casting in an interview just after IT arrived in theaters.

"Jessi is an amazing actress and very good friend and I would love her to play Beverly...Yeah, she loves the movie and it feels like the planets are aligned in that sense, but we still have to make that happen. There are a lot of ideas for the rest of the cast that I'm playing with, but it's a bit too premature to say those names right now."

It's going to be interesting to see how the cast for IT 2 fleshes out, but locking down Jessica Chastain for the sequel would be an excellent start. Not only is the director into it, but based on this new interview with Screen Rant, it sounds like she's game for it as well. So really, it's going to come down to money and scheduling. Just imagine Jessica Chastain going up against Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise. Let's hope they can find a way to make this happen.