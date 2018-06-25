IT: Chapter 2 has found its adult Henry Bowers. In IT the bully who tortured The Losers Club was portrayed by Nicholas Hamilton. He wasn't necessarily a core member of the cast but was undoubtedly an important figure in the story and is set to return for the sequel. Teach Grant has been tapped to play the troubled figure, with Jess Weixler also joining the cast as Bill's wife. The cast is really starting to take shape.

The adult version of The Losers Club consists of James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon and Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom. We also reported recently that Xavier Dolan will be playing Adrian Mellon and Will Beinbrink is on board portraying Tom Rogan. Both of these characters are important figures in Stephen King's original novel and their inclusion makes it clear that this is going to be a faithful and dark adaptation of the second half of the author's beloved tale.

Teach Grant and Jess Weixler are both actors who have been working steadily but don't necessarily have a lot of name recognition. Grant is known for his work on USA's series Damnation as well as Netflix's marquee sci-fi series Altered Carbon. As for Weixler, she has most recently been starring alongside Pierce Brosnan on AMC's series The Son. She also had a recurring role on The Good Wife. In both cases, their respective roles in the adaptation represent a major break on the big screen since this is a very high-profile project. Avengers 4 aside, IT: Chapter 2 is likely the most highly-anticipated sequel of 2019.

James McAvoy recently teased on Instagram that production on the sequel is getting underway. IT 2 takes place 27 years after the events of the first movie with the gang returning to Derry, Maine and once again having to face down the terrifying Pennywise the Clown, who will once more be portrayed by Bill Skarsgard. The young actors who made up The Losers Club in IT will return via flashbacks, but their role is expected to be relatively minor. Andy Muschietti returns to the director's chair with Gary Dauberman back to pen the screenplay.

IT went on to become the highest-grossing horror movie ever, bringing in more than $700 million at the global box office. The movie also managed to win over the vast majority of fans and critics, making Stephen King stories a hot commodity in Hollywood right now. As a result, a Pet Sematary remake recently began filming and an adaptation of King's sequel to The Shining, Doctor Sleep, is set to enter production later this year with Ewan McGregor on board to play the adult version of Danny Torrence. IT: Chapter 2 arrives in theaters on September 6, 2019. This news comes to us courtesy of Variety.