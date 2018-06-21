The cast of New Line Cinema's highly-anticipated horror sequel IT: Chapter 2 continues to be rounded out, with Xavier Dolan and Will Beinbrink coming aboard. Doland will portray Adrian Mellon, who, in Stephen King's original book, is a gay man living in Derry, Maine, who becomes attacked by bullies. Beinbrink has come aboard for the role of Tom Rogan, the abusive husband of the adult Beverly Marsh (Jessica Chastain). We reported yesterday that production has started, which spawned from a photo James McAvoy sent out, presumably from the set, but it seems that isn't the case yet.

James McAvoy sent out a photo on his Instagram account, stating it was "Day one on IT 2" yesterday, but this new report from Deadline reveals that principal photography won't actually begin until next month. That report does fall in line with a report from April, when producer Roy Lee revealed that filming will get under way on IT: Chapter 2 in July. It seems likely then that James McAvoy's photo was referring to the first day of rehearsals on IT: Chapter 2, although there hasn't been an exact start date for principal photography quite yet. Hopefully McAvoy will continue keeping fans posted on Instagram as we get close to principal photography getting under way.

Xavier Dolan and Will Beinbrink join a cast that includes that adult members of The Losers Club, with James McAvoy playing Bill Denbrough, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Andy Bean as Stanely Uris and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. Bill Skarsgard returns to play the iconic villain Pennywise the Dancing Clown, while the younger members of The Losers Club will also return, presumably for flashback sequences. The younger Losers Club cast includes Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh), Finn Wolfhard (Richie Tozier), Jaeden Lieberher (BIll Denbrough), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie Kaspbrak), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben Hanscom), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley Uris) and Chosen Jacobs (Mike Hanlon).

IT director Andy Muschietti is returning to the helm, working from a script by IT writer Gary Dauberman, with Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Barbara Muschietti, Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg producing. New Line Cinema has set a September 6, 2019 release date for IT: Chapter 2, which currently has that date all to itself. That isn't terribly surprising, though, since it's predecessor, 2017's IT, became the highest-grossing horror movie of all time, taking in $327.4 million domestic and $700.3 million worldwide, from just a $35 million budget. No budget figures have been given for this sequel yet, but it will be interesting to see how this sequel fares with an adult version of The Losers Club.

Xavier Dolan is perhaps best known for his work as a filmmaker, breaking into the indie scene in 2009 at the age of just 19 with his debut film I Killed My Mother, which he wrote, directed and starred in. He has also written and directed Laurence Always, Heartbeat, Mommy, Tom at the Farm, It's Only the End of the World and his upcoming The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, starring Kit Harington. Will Beinbrink recently starred in A Good Girl and he'll next be seen in Happenstance.