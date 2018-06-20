Filming on IT 2 is officially underway. Director Andy Muschietti and a whole bunch of new cast members are heading back to Derry, Maine to finish what they started last year with the record-breaking and beloved IT. News of filming getting underway comes to us courtesy of James McAvoy, who made the announcement on Instagram via a, shall we say cheesy pun? The actor is literally holding up a piece of Laughing Cow cheese in his picture with a caption that reads as follows.

"Day 1 on IT 2. Glad you got the memo guys. #passthecheeseplease #derryordairy"

James McAvoy is just one of many new cast members who joined up for the sequel, which takes place 27 years after the events of the first movie and sees The Losers Club, all grown up and bogged down with adult problems, coming together to face Pennywise once again. McAvoy is on board as Bill Denbrough with Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon and Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom. The production managed to assemble a killer cast made up of huge names and some lesser known but no less interesting choices.

The younger group who portrayed The Losers Club in IT are expected to return as well, but only in relatively minor roles via flashback sequences and scenes of that nature. But they're a large part of what helped make the first movie so successful, so having them back in any capacity is a good thing. Bill Skarsgard also returns as Pennywise, which isn't shocking but is great news. His performance helped elevate the movie and made him an instant horror icon. The sequel will be tackling the second half of Stephen King's beloved and terrifying novel, which should make this feel like one big story when it's all done.

Andy Muschietti returns to direct with Gary Dauberman returning to pen the screenplay. It's not at all surprising that the studio wanted to try and keep the creative team as consistent as possible. Don't fix what isn't broken, as it were. Considering IT made $700 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing horror movie ever, and won over the vast majority of critics and moviegoers, it would appear there is absolutely nothing to fix. Hopefully, that they can manage to capture that magic at least once more.

We should be getting some updates, such as a few set photos and maybe a few plot details sprinkled in, now that production is underway, but expect them to keep this as secretive as possible for as long as possible. Warner Bros. and New Line are releasing IT: Chapter 2 in theaters on September 6, 2019, so mark your calendars, horror fans. You can check out James McAvoy's Instagram post for yourself below. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the project are made available.