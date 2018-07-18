Jessica Chastain posted a fan-made promotional image of IT 2 on social media this morning and it's awesome. It's a striking picture that features the "passing of the red balloon," which is highlighting the adult cast for the sequel. Production on IT 2 officially began a few weeks ago and we've seen behind-the-scenes photos of some of the young cast meeting their adult counterparts, but this is so good that many wish that it was actually an official piece of promotional material. IT 2 will have a presence this week at San Diego Comic-Con, but it's not clear what director Andres Muschietti is going to be bringing with him to share with fans.

Actress Jessica Chastain is playing the adult version of Beverly Marsh in IT 2 and she posted a picture of herself and young Beverly actress Sophia Lillis wearing the same light blue dress, while sitting across from each other at a table. Lillis' young Beverly is handing a red balloon to Chastain's adult Beverly, who seems oblivious with her hands below the table. The fan-made art was made by artist Shaun Watson and Chastain captioned the photo by saying, "The passing of the balloon."

The adult Losers' Club also includes James McAvoy as Bill, Bill Hader as Richie, Andy Bean as Stanley, Jay Ryan as Ben, and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike. IT 2 takes place roughly 30 years after the events of the first movie and will see the adults taking down Pennywise for good this time around. Andres Muschietti's big screen adaptation of Stephen King's IT will get the complete story told in Chapter 2, which was nearly made official after the opening weekend of the first installment. IT has since become the highest-grossing R-rated horror movie in box office history with $700.4 million worldwide.

In other IT 2 news, Pennywise the Dancing Clown actor Bill Skarsgard recently talked about meeting the new adult cast of the sequel. The actor noted how different it is from filming the first installment, where he was hidden from the young actors. The sequel will see Skarsgard attempt a new approach in an effort to work with scaring the hell out of the adult versions of the Losers' Club. Skarsgard and director Andres Muschietti are working closely together on figuring out what changes will have to be made to keep the terror alive.

IT 2 hits theaters on September 6th, 2019. Director Andres Muschietti wanted to film the sequel as soon as possible to make sure that the children all looked the same age. Shooting sooner also allows the movie to open in theaters almost exactly two years after the first, giving fans more of the Losers' Club and Pennywise the Dancing Clown. But, will IT 2 be able to repeat the success of the first film? We'll just have to wait and see about that. In the meantime, you can check out the new IT 2 fan-made art below, thanks to Jessica Chastain's Twitter account.