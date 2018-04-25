IT 2 is going to be even scarier than the first movie. IT arrive in theaters last fall and, though a great many people were excited about a big screen adaptation of Stephen King's beloved novel, the movie caught virtually everyone by surprise. While the movie was quite scary, it also worked in a lot of humor and heart for good measure, which helped make it appealing to a very wide audience. Now, director Andy Muschietti is teasing a very different kind of experience for the upcoming second installment.

Warner Bros. recently presented at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and, unsurprisingly, one of the projects they teased during their presentation was IT: Chapter 2. During the presentation, he promised that the movie is "going to be scarier and more intense," than the first one. He even went so far as to warn moviegoers to, "bring your adult diapers." So it's clear that he's not messing around when it comes to telling the second chapter of this epic, terrifying story.

While horror fans will likely rejoice at the news of a scarier movie, it also doesn't come as that much of a surprise. IT followed The Losers Club as kids in the town of Derry. The sequel is going to follow them 27 years later when Pennywise reappears and they all have to reunite. Since they're all adults, it would make sense to take things in a darker, scarier direction. You're not dealing with kids so audience members won't be as mortified if something truly terrible happens to anyone on screen. And anyone who is familiar with Stephen King's book knows that it goes to some very dark places. It also gets rather weird, which is something that has been teased as well. IT 2 is going to be a bizarre, scary horror flick by early accounts.

Casting for the sequel is currently underway, as the movie is set to begin filming this summer. Jessica Chastain has been cast as the adult version of Beverly who had previously worked with Andy Muschietti on his movie Mama. Bill Hader is currently in negotiations to play the role of the adult Richie, with James McAvoy in negotiations for the role of the older Bill. The young actors who portrayed The Losers Club in the first movie are also going to be returning and will be featured in flashback sequences.

IT: Chapter 2 is set to arrive in theaters on September 6, 2019. That puts it out during the same weekend the first movie opened during. And, since IT went on to gross $700 million at the worldwide box office, it makes sense that Warner Bros. would want to try and keep that element consistent. They are also bringing back screenwriter Gary Dauberman for the sequel, meaning that the core creative team from the first movie is firmly in place for the sequel. This news was reported by Fandango's Erik Davis. You can check out his tweet below.