Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise the Dancing Clown is back for IT: Chapter 2 and he's taking a scene from Stephen King's iconic novel and bringing it to life for the big screen in the latest set photo. Production for the sequel has been underway for the last several weeks in Port Hope, Ontario, which is where the first film was shot. Director Andres Muschietti has stated that moviegoers might want to invest in some adult diapers before checking out IT 2 next year, and this new photo from the set of Pennywise is right in line with the director's words.

In the set photo from IT 2, Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise can be seen sitting on the shoulder of a Paul Bunyan statue. The statue was briefly seen in the first installment, which was some foreshadowing for what we're going to see when the sequel hits theaters. Stephen King's source material has Pennywise taking over the body of the statue to terrorize the young version of Richie Tozier. It isn't clear if Andres Muschietti will be taking on the scene exactly how it is in the book, or if he's doing his own thing for the film.

The original Paul Bunyan statue that influenced the book is found in Bangor, Maine and is a spot that many Stephen King fans like to visit. The statue is reportedly the largest statue of Bunyan in the world, standing at 31-feet and was erected because Bangor claims to be the birthplace of the legendary character. The statue was donated in 1959 for the 125 anniversary of Bangor by New York-based builders Messmoor & Damon. The Bunyan statue was given an extra boost of popularity when King wrote about the statue coming to life in IT.

IT 2 takes place 27 years after the first movie and features the adult Losers' Club back in Derry to get rid of Pennywise once and for all. The sequel will also contain flashbacks with the original group of kids from the first chapter. Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh), James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Bill Hader (Richie Tozier), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), Andy Bean (Stanley Uris), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak), and Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon) are the adult versions of the Losers' Club and have all been spotted on the set over the summer.

The set photo of Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise sitting on the shoulder of the Paul Bunyan statue is the first time that we've gotten to see the actor on the set. Skarsgard recently spoke about the new challenge that IT 2 presented to him: having to work with a group of adults instead of the children from the first film. Skarsgard was kept away from the child actors during IT in order to get the maximum terror effect when they saw him when the cameras were rolling. The actor and director Andres Muschietti sat down together to try and reinvent Pennywise the Dancing Clown for a second time to creep out the adult Losers' Club. You can check out the first image of Pennywise from the set of IT 2 below, provided by the Northumberland News Twitter account.