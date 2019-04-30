Fear not, horror fans! The IT: Chapter 2 teaser trailer is coming. We still don't have word on precisely when it will drop, but producer Barbara Muschietti is here to offer fans some reassurance that it is indeed in the pipeline. Fans have been clamoring for the first footage to arrive online, ever since a teaser, in addition to an extended scene, were shown at CinemaCon earlier this month.

Barbara Muschietti works very closely with director Andy Muschietti, who is returning to helm the sequel after he very successfully directed the first half of the Stephen King adaptation. Barbara Muschietti took to Instagram recently to reveal a photo of the director, as well as star Javier Botet, from behind the scenes. The photo, in itself, didn't reveal much, but her caption is the more intriguing bit. Here's what she had to say.

"Andy Muschietti and Javier Botet waiting for the trailer. I swear, it's coming. Falta menos para el trailer! #besisatodes."

One quick thing before digging into when we may see the trailer arrive online. Javier Botet may not be an actor one recognizes right off the bat. He's often under heavy prosthetics, which makes him a bit anonymous in some ways. But he played the leper in the first IT during the sequence outside of Pennywise's house with Eddie. So, it would seem that Botet is going to return in the sequel as well. In what capacity isn't exactly clear just yet. Maybe he's going to play another one of Pennywise's horrifying forms? Either way, his addition to the sequel is surely welcome, given his great, if brief, work in the first movie.

Moving on. So when are we actually going to see some IT 2 footage for ourselves? Odds are, Warner Bros. will want to attach the trailer to a major upcoming release, meaning it will arrive online at least a few days ahead of whatever that release may be. They've got Detective Pikachu coming out on May 10. Though, there's not a lot of audience crossover there. Godzilla: King of the Monsters arrives on May 31 and seems like the safer bet. That doesn't necessarily mean we have to wait a full month longer. It just means we should definitely expect for the trailer to be online before that date.

James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh), Bill Hader (Richie Tozier), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak) and Andy Bean (Stanley Uris) make up the adult version of the Losers Club in the sequel, which picks up 27 years after the events of the first movie. The younger versions of the cast from the first movie will also all reprise their roles. IT: Chapter 2 is set to arrive in theaters on September 6. We'll be sure to bring the trailer your way as soon as it's made available. For now, be sure to check out the post from Barbara Muschietti's Instagram below.