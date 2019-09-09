IT Chapter Two finally hit theaters over the weekend and it's proved to be quite the hit. With that in mind, even though the marketing campaign largely focused on the tagline "It Ends," one might wonder if Warner Bros. will try and find a way to keep this blood-soaked gravy train moving down the tracks. Bill Skarsgard, the actor who plays Pennywise is, at the very least, open to returning to the role one more time for IT Chapter Three, if the story is right.

Bill Skarsgård cemented his place in horror history with IT Chapter Two, delivering another chilling performance as the iconic killer clown. While certain critics didn't dig the sequel on the whole, Skarsgard has earned a great deal of praise. During a recent interview, the actor explained that he would be willing to suit up as Pennywise once more, possibly in a prequel exploring events long before he terrorized The Losers Club. Here's what Skarsgard had to say about it.

"It would have to be the right type of approach to it. The book ends where the second movie ends, so that is the final chapter of this story. There is this interesting aspect of going back in time before all this happened. There might be a story there that might be worth exploring. Obviously that would be a story that's not in the book, it would be a freestanding story, but obviously within the same universe. So, there might be something interesting out of it. I think it would be fun."

Stephen King's novel is truly massive and sprawling. There is quite a bit of potential lore in there. However, as the actor points out, narratively speaking, we've reached the end. That said, we know Pennywise has a long history in the town of Derry, Maine. While the studio would have to divert from King's novel, there are possible stories to tell in heading back to the past.

Director Andy Muschietti previously hinted that there is more than enough mythology for a third movie. Yet, an actual sequel has more or less been ruled out. Horror, more than any other genre, is exploited for sequels until audiences simply quit showing up. So it wouldn't be surprising if something like this came up, but the studio also wouldn't want to sully the legacy of a good thing. It would be a tricky situation to navigate, no doubt.

Related: It Chapter Two Review: An Arduous Runtime Torpedoes the Terror

IT Chapter Two grossed $185 million globally on its opening weekend, including $91 million domestically. That number falls short of the $123 million posted by the original, but still a huge success nonetheless. One has to imagine, if Warner Bros. hasn't already had this conversation on some level, it's going to happen. Whether or not that results in a movie? Time will tell, but Bill Skarsgard would at least be willing to pick up the phone and hear them out. This news comes to us via Entertainment Weekly.