Just in time to say Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, come back and play when IT Chapter Two arrives on 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and Digital. Fans can also own IT Chapter Two via purchase from digital retailers beginning November 19 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on December 10th. You can Pre-order It Chapter Two right now.

Evil resurfaces in Derry as director Andy Muschietti reunites the Losers Club in a return to where it all began with IT Chapter Two, the conclusion to the highest-grossing horror film of all time.

It Chapter Two 4K, Blu-ray and DVD elements

Related: Will IT Chapter Two Scare Hustlers Away from the Top of the Box Office?

IT Chapter Two 4K UHD Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack contain the following special features:

• Pennywise Lives Again!

• This Meeting of the Losers Club Has Officially Begun

• Finding the Deadlights

• The Summers of IT: Chapter One, You'll Float Too

• The Summers of IT: Chapter Two, IT Ends

• Commentary with Director Andy Muschietti

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of IT Chapter Two will feature Dolby VisionTM HDR, which dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range, and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, frame by frame. It will also feature HDR10+TM, a new HDR technology that optimizes brightness levels and contrast for each scene, making bright areas brighter and dark areas darker to deliver a lifelike viewing experience.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of IT Chapter Two will feature a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar. However, Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.

IT Chapter Two DVD Special Edition contains the following special features:

• Pennywise Lives Again!

• This Meeting of the Losers Club Has Officially Begun

• Finding the Deadlights

• The Summers of IT: Chapter One, You'll Float Too

• The Summers of IT: Chapter Two, IT Ends

On November 19 IT Chapter Two will be available to own in high definition and standard definition from select digital retailers including Amazon, FandangoNOW, iTunes, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others. On December 10 IT Chapter Two will be made available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles. IT Chapter Two will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.

Twenty-seven years after the Losers Club defeated Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård), he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, people are disappearing again, so Mike (Isaiah Mustafa), the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all...putting them directly in the path of the shape-shifting clown that has become deadlier than ever.

It Chapter Two is Muschietti's follow-up to 2017's critically acclaimed and massive global box office hit IT, which grossed more than $700 million worldwide. Both redefining and transcending the genre, IT became part of the cultural zeitgeist.

IT Chapter Two stars James McAvoy as Bill, Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Bill Hader as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Jay Ryan as Ben, James Ransone as Eddie and Andy Bean as Stanley. Reprising their roles as the original members of the Losers Club are Jaeden Martell as Bill, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley, Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Chosen Jacobs as Mike and Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben. Bill Skarsgård returns in the seminal role of Pennywise.

Muschietti directed IT Chapter Two from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman (IT, the Annabelle films) based on the novel "IT" by Stephen King. Barbara Muschietti, Dan Lin and Roy Lee produced the film, with Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Dauberman, Marty Ewing, Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg serving as the executive producers.

The behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Checco Varese (The 33), Oscar-winning production designer Paul Denham Austerberry (The Shape of Water), editor Jason Ballantine (IT, Mad Max: Fury Road) and Oscar-nominated costume designer Luis Sequeira (The Shape of Water, Mama). The music is by Benjamin Wallfisch (Shazam!, Blade Runner 2049, IT).