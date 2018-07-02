IT 2 has officially kicked off production. Warner Bros. has announced that filming is underway on the highly-anticipated sequel to last year's IT. To honor the occasion, they shared the first photo of the new cast members all gathered together, showing off the new version of The Losers Club. Several photos were previously shared on social media by some of the new cast members, which made it seem as though filming had already begun, and it's possible that it had. But now the studio has stepped in and formally announced the start of production.

In the sequel, Bill Skarsgard returns as Pennywise the clown. The new cast members who make up the adult version of The Losers Club include James McAvoy (Split) as Bill, Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty) as Beverly, Bill Hader (Barry) as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa (Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments) as Mike, Jay Ryan (Mary Kills People) as Ben, James Ransone (The Wire) as Eddie, and Andy Bean (Allegiant) as Stanley. The studio also released a very brief first synopsis for IT: Chapter Two, which goes very light on any new details.

"Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, 'IT Chapter Two' brings the characters, who've long since gone their separate ways, back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film."

That stingy synopsis indicates that they're going to play this one close to the chest. The studio also confirmed that the younger version of The Losers Club will be back for this new chapter as well. That includes Jaeden Lieberher as Bill, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley, Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben, Chosen Jacobs as Mike, and Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie. It's expected that they will mostly be utilized in flashback sequences.

A couple of other cast members have also joined up for IT 2. Teach Grant is on board as the adult Henry Bowers, with Xavier Dolan playing Adrian Mellon and Will Beinbrink as Tom Rogan, both important characters from Stephen King's novel. Some of the behind the scenes crew includes director of photography Checco Varese (The 33), Oscar-winning production designer Paul D. Austerberry (The Shape of Water), editor Jason Ballantine (Mad Max: Fury Road), and Oscar-nominated costume designer Luis Sequeira (The Shape of Water).

Director Andy Muschietti returns after helming IT to great success. The movie grossed $700 million worldwide and is the highest-grossing horror movie of all time. Production on the follow-up is taking place in Toronto, Canada and, hopefully, we'll get a few teases from Muschietti and the cast as filming commences. IT: Chapter Two is set to arrive in theaters on September 6, 2019. Be sure to check out the new cast photo featuring the adult Losers Club, courtesy of Warner Bros., for yourself below.