Production for IT 2 is officially underway as James McAvoy shares the first behind-the-scenes pictures. The wild success of Andres Muschietti's big screen adaptation of Stephen King's IT left no questions as to whether or not a sequel was in the cards. The first installment earned over $700 million worldwide, making it the highest grossing R-rated horror movie in history, which is going to set IT 2 up with a bit of pressure behind it. However, with the original cast returning and the additions of McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, and Bill Hader, it's already got a pretty decent head start.

Jessica Chastain was the fan choice to play Beverly, and she was the first person to sign on for IT 2. She's been teasing the production for the last few days, even posting a split screen image of herself and young Beverly. While that was a cool picture, James McAvoy took to Instagram to share pictures of himself, Chastain, and Bill Hader taken in polaroid form. The black and white pictures are carefully laid out on a table.

If that wasn't cool enough, some of James McAvoy's polaroids feature himself with young actor Jaeden Lieberher, which makes sense since McAvoy will be playing the grownup version of Lieberher's Bill Denbrough in IT 2. Jack Dylan Glazer, who plays the young Eddie Kaspbrak is also shown in the same photo with McAvoy and Lieberher. The older version of Mike Hanlon, Isaiah Mustafa, is shown off in the new IT 2 set pictures as well. One thing is evident from James McAvoy's photographs and that is that everybody seems to already be having a great time.

Bill Hader is playing the grownup version of Riche Tozier, taking over for Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard, while Jay Ryan portrays the adult version of Ben Hanscom who was first played by Jeremy Ray Taylor as the child version of the character. IT 2 also features James Ransone who will play the adult version of Eddie Kaspbrak and Andy Bean as the adult version of Stan Uris. Production has just started, so we can expect to see a lot more behind-the-scenes images from the sequel in the near future.

IT 2 will open in theaters on September 6th, 2019. The movie takes place nearly 30 years after the first movie and features the adult versions of the Losers' Club as well as flashback sequences that will bring back the original cast alongside Bill Skarsgard, who is back as Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Pennywise is back to terrorize the town of Derry and it will be up to the adult Losers' Club to finally kill the clown for good. You can check out the very first pictures from the set of IT 2 below, thanks to James McAvoy's Instagram account. Hopefully the rest of the cast will follow suit to keep fans updated as the production moves along.