Later this year, director Andres Muschietti will bring us the second and final chapter of his hit adaptation of Stephen King's IT with IT: Chapter 2. This new film will follow the continuing adventures of the Losers Club as they attempt to put Pennywise the killer clown into the ground for good once and all. This time around, the group of misfits must reunite as adults and thus all of the roles from the original film had to be recast. But how does one go about recasting a whole movie for its sequel? Well, director Andres Muschietti just let us all in on the thought process behind his choices, saying this.

"I wanted the adult Losers to be believable and that people believed that we're talking about the same people. It was a journey of finding and looking. I'm proud to say that all of the people I wanted in the movie finally landed in it. It was incredible to find that all the people standing here were so excited to be a part of it."

I think they cast some great actors to play the Losers Club all grown up. Sure many of them are choices I may not have picked, but that's half the fun of it. Now we will get to see the rise of some new stars along with watching old pros such as James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain burn up the screen (while mopping up tons of blood).

To be thorough, IT: Chapter Two will star James McAvoy as a grown-up Bill Denbrough; a role played by Jaeden Lieberher in the original film. Jessica Chastain will join him as Beverly Marsh, who was played by Sophia Lillis in the first film, and Bill Hader will be taking over the role of Richie Tozier from Finn Wolfhard in this new movie. Other Losers Club cast includes Jay Ryan and Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben Hanscom, Isaiah Mustafa and Chosen Jacobs as Mike Hanlon, James Ransone and Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie Kaspbrak, and Andy Bean and Wyatt Oleff as Stan Uris.

The Losers Club will be preyed upon by the likes of Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise the Dancing Clown, Teach Grant as adult Henry Bowers, and Will Beinbrink as Tom Rogan. Other cast includes Jess Weixler as Audra Phillips, Jackson Robert Scott as Georgie Denbrough, Xavier Dolan as Adrian Mellon, Jake Weary as John "Webby" Garton, Erik Junnola as Steve Dubay, Connor Smith as Christopher Unwin, Owen Teague as Patrick Hockstetter, and Logan Thompson as Vic Criss. Jake Sim rounds out the cast as Reginald "Belch" Huggins, along with Stephen Bogaert as Alvin "Al" Marsh, Taylor Frey as Don Hagarty, and Ari Cohen as Rabbi Uris.

Andy Muschietti directs IT: Chapter Two from a screenplay written by Gary Dauberman (The Nun, Annabelle Comes Home) based on the novel by Stephen King (The Shining, Pet Sematary). Muschietti's sister Barbara Muschietti returns to produce again this time around along with Dan Lin and Roy Lee. Benjamin Wallfisch will be providing this sequel with its score once again while Checco Varese handles the movie's cinematography, and Jason Ballantine edits the film. New Line Cinema, Vertigo Entertainment, and Rideback are behind this movie which Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute into a theater near you on September 6, 2019. This update comes to us via CinemaBlend.