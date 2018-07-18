The big Scarediego event happened tonight at Comic-Con, which saw Warner Bros. and New Line bringing two of their biggest horror releases from next year to the San Diego convention center. The Nun was getting a lot of love tonight, but the real big catch of the evening was a first look at IT 2. Fans have already seen an earlier trailer for The Nun, but this was the first time that footage from the IT sequel has been shown in any capacity. And it didn't disappoint.

IT 2 only recently started shooting, so there wasn't a completed trailer yet. But Pennywise did manage to make his way onto the big screen in front of a crowd of screaming fans. This first footage probably won't show up online unless someone bootlegs it. The scene in question introduces Bill Hader as the grown up Richie and James Ransone as the much older Eddie.

Before showing off the footage at Comic-Con, director Andy Muschietti talked a bit about his sequel, and called this a much scarier movie. Muschettie is returning to direct IT 2, which catches up with the Losers' Club as adults in 2019. Everyone is 30 years older, and still quite scared of that old dancing clown Pennywise. They survived their first encounter with the demon back in the 1980s, but they may not have the same kind of luck this time around.

Joining Bill Hader and James Ransone in the cast are Jessica Chastain as Beverly, James McAvoy as Bill, Andy Bean as Stanley, Jay Ryan as Ben and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike. Some behind-the-scenes footage was shown before the first scene, which primarily focuses on Richie and Eddie. In this quick moment, the adult Losers' Club are reuniting at a Chinese restaurant in Derry. There are emotional peeks at the aged cast. Bill Hader shows up to ask, 'Sup, Losers?' James Ransone is shocked to see his old friend and lets out a surprised, 'Holy shit!' Hader then asks, 'So, what do you guys want to talk about?' He gets his answer fairly quickly as Bill Skarsgard makes his triumphant return as Pennywise. It's a jump scare that's quite terrifying. And it left the audience shook.

As soon as that terrifying moment was over, director Andy Muschietti told the crowd, 'Bring your adult diapers.' More of Pennywise was shown off, but he looks exactly like he did in the first movie, so there's no real news there. It's possible that this first look footage will show up online, but it's highly doubtful. But we can expect to see some new footage from The Nun quite soon.

IT 2 is produced by Barbara Muschietti, Roy Lee and Dan Lin. Gary Dauberman has adapted the screenplay from the original novel by Stephen King. Warner Bros. will release the film in theaters on September 6, 2019.

