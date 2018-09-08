Andres Muschietti is currently filming IT: Chapter 2. Screenwriter Gary Dauberman says that the conclusion of the sequel will be "heartbreaking." The movie is bringing Pennywise the Dancing Clown back to Derry, and it will be up the to the adult version of the Losers' Club to take him out. The first film took some liberties with Stephen King's source material and it's imagined that the sequel will follow suit, which could be what Dauberman is referring to in his recent comments about the end of the film.

In a recent interview promoting The Nun, screenwriter Gary Dauberman was asked about some specific IT 2 details. Obviously, Dauberman couldn't reveal much, but what he did say is pretty intriguing. The screenwriter was asked about whether or not the sequel goes to the end of the book, which he couldn't answer directly. He did say that the ending, "will satisfy the audience and maybe break their hearts a little bit." He also stated that the story of IT 2 is a "complete story."

The ending of Stephen King's IT could be considered "heartbreaking" in the way that kids age into adulthood, learning about relationships and how they change, while watching fears turn into reality. However, Andres Muschietti and Gary Dauberman could have made the decision to kill off an unexpected member of the Losers' Club, which would be pretty heartbreaking and a bit controversial as well. SPOILER ALERT! It is already known that Stan kills himself early on in the movie, which was revealed at Comic-Con, in a scene that follows the book. And then there is Eddie, who is mortally wounded during the climax, which takes place in both the book and original mini-series. Taking on one of King's most iconic novels was, and is not, an easy task, so any big changes will be looked at with skepticism by long-time fans of the source material.

When crafting the screenplay for IT 2, Gary Dauberman notes that it was a real challenge to introduce the adult version of the Losers' Club 27 years after the first chapter. Dauberman had to figure out a way to reintroduce characters that audiences loved as children and then add the "here's where we are so far" element. For Dauberman, it was a fun challenge to bring the group together now that they're all scattered across the country and adds that it's exciting to see where each one of the characters is in their adulthood after taking down Pennywise in the first film.

Jessica Chastain plays the adult version of Beverly in IT 2 and she recently wrapped all of her scenes, which was celebrated by director Andres Muschietti. Now that Chastain is finished, it's believed that the rest of the cast will be wrapping in the coming weeks as well, meaning that the sequel is moving along right on schedule. The highly anticipated sequel is going to have a bit of heartbreak, but it's also going to be incredibly scary, according to Muschietti, who says that viewers should wear adult diapers when the movie opens. This all sounds incredibly promising for fans that are looking forward to seeing the conclusion. You can read the rest of the interview with Gary Dauberman over at Slash Film.