Finn Wolfhard decided to take a different approach with his FaceApp aging post. The young actor is currently enjoying the massive success of Stranger Things season 3, but he also has IT Chapter Two on the way where actor/comedian Bill Hader plays the adult version of Wolfhard's Richie Tozier. The latest trailer for the highly anticipated sequel dropped this morning at San Diego Comic-Con and horror fans are beyond excited about what Andres Muschietti has cooked up this time around.

Instead of actually using the FaceApp like everybody else, Finn Wolfhard posted a picture of Bill Hader as Richie Tozier in IT Chapter Two with a caption reading, "This new aging app sucks." Wolfhard lowkey roasted Hader and his 14 million followers are really enjoying it. Hader has yet to respond, but one would have to imagine he'll have a good comeback, or at the very least, a killer impression of Wolfhard. Hader unveiled his impression of director Andres Muschietti at last night's ScareDiego event and even the director was impressed.

Finn Wolfhard is enjoying a lot of success with the Stranger Things franchise, Ghostbusters 2020, and IT Chapter Two. However, next on the list is the IT sequel and the hype is off the charts after the latest trailer was released earlier today. Pennywise the Dancing Clown is back in Derry, as we saw in the IT 2 Comic-Con trailer and he has a score to settle with the Losers' Club, who are all adults now. With that being said, things have changed a lot and Pennywise is a lot more angrier this time around, which actor Bill Skarsgard has confirmed.

Finn Wolfhard and the rest of the kids from IT are all featured in IT Chapter Two through flashbacks. The new trailer teases some of that, but mostly focuses on the adult cast, which is how the movie will be too. And while some fans may be disappointed to learn that the young cast won't have as big of a part this time, Pennywise will make up for it in scares without a doubt. The supernatural clown is out for blood and has focused on nothing else in the 27 years since the last movie.

IT Chapter Two hits theaters on September 6th, which is luckily right around the corner. The studio would more than likely be okay with the sequel doing as well as the first installment, but initial estimates have it making more money and breaking September and R-rated box office records. For now, there's plenty of time to go brush up Stephen King's source material before the movie opens to give a direct comparison. Or, if you don't feel like reading a huge book, go back and watch Andres Muschietti's IT, which would probably be a better way to prepare. In the meantime, you can check out Finn Wolfhard's Instagram burn on Bill Hader below.