The first trailer for IT Chapter Two was released today and horror fans seem to be pretty pleased with the debut footage. However, like any good trailer, it offers up a lot more questions than answers. Thankfully, screenwriter of the sequel Gary Dauberman was able to clear up some confusion without spoiling anything for anybody who hasn't read Stephen King's source material. Dauberman confirms the sequel will include two controversial elements from the book, but he won't dive too deep into the trailer.

One aspect of IT Chapter 2 that fans were wondering about was the inclusion of the hate crime scene. In Stephen King's book, a young gay boy is brutally attacked by some bullies. It's a pretty heavy scene on the page and the character, Adrian Mellon (Xavier Dolan), is later murdered by Pennywise. Gary Dauberman had this to say about the decision to include the scene in the sequel.

"It is an iconic scene in the book and one we wanted to include in the movie. It is the first attack in present-day Derry and sets the stage for what Derry has become. It is the influence of Pennywise even while he is hibernating, and it's pure evil what happens to Adrian. These bullies working through Pennywise was important for us to show."

The hate crime scene was left out of the 1990 IT miniseries for obvious reasons. In the IT Chapter 2 trailer, adult Beverly, played by Jessica Chastain, ends up going back to her childhood home to locate her father. Instead, she ends up finding a witch. The scene is pretty tense, which Gary Dauberman attributes to director Andres Muschietti. He explains.

"All that tension you're getting there, that's pure Muschietti for me. He does such a great job of taking a moment and making a meal of it. It's a masterclass of filmmaking this scene."

In the brief scene, it's easy to see that Beverly Marsh has some bruises on her arm. In the book, she is the victim of domestic violence, which will also be tackled in IT Chapter 2 as seen by those bruises. "We try to be true to the novel," says Gary Dauberman. He also went on to talk about expectations placed on the sequel along with how much the younger cast is on the screen and he doesn't seem too worried about it at all. Dauberman had this to say about what fans can expect with the young cast and their screen time along with outside pressures.

"Fans of the first film will be pleased. They're definitely a presence in this movie. (It's) definitely bloodier than the first and it is just as scary, if not scarier. The two movies feel like a complete whole. This feels like a natural progression and extension of the first."

IT Chapter 2 also stars Bill Hader as the adult version of Richie Tozier. Gary Dauberman admitted he tried to get the comedian to do his famous Al Pacino impression for a joke in the sequel, but he declined, noting he had already done it on Saturday Night Live too much. There's still a lot to unpack from the IT Chapter 2 trailer, which is good because the movie doesn't hit theaters until this fall. The interview with Gary Dauberman was originally conducted by The Hollywood Reporter.