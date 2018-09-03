Jessica Chastain has officially wrapped filming on IT: Chapter 2, as evidenced by a new bloody set photo from Andres Muschietti, who made the announcement. As soon as it was revealed that the sequel was going to take place with the adult Losers' Club, fans immediately thought that Chastain would make the perfect adult Beverly, and after months of rumors and whispers, it was confirmed that she was taking on the role to work with Muschietti again. Production on IT 2 started earlier this summer, and it appears that the whole project could be getting close to wrapping.

In the set photo from IT 2 that Andres Muschietti shared, Jessica Chastain can be seen covered in fake blood and hugging the director with a huge smile on her face as Muschietti looks lovingly annoyed. The director announced that Chastain is "wrapped, but not forgotten," in the caption of the picture. Muschietti and Chastain previously worked on 2013's Mama.

The picture of Jessica Chastain from the set of IT 2 comes just days after the leak of our first look at Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the Dancing Clown from the set. The evil clown was spotted in Port Hope, Ontario, sitting on a giant statue of Paul Bunyan and hopefully bringing an iconic scene from Stephen King's book to life. Skarsgard looks incredibly creepy sitting on the shoulder of the 31-foot replica of the Bunyan statue that sits in Bangor, Maine. Let's hope that more pictures of Pennywise make their way online in the near future.

In addition to Jessica Chastain, the adult Losers' Club in IT 2 consists of James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon. One of the bloodiest moments in the first film was when Beverly was covered in blood after her sink started spraying it into her face. The new set image indicates that Bev will be seeing some more blood in the sequel as an adult, which means that the rest of the club will probably see their fair share yet again.

IT 2 opens in theaters on September 6th, 2019 and fans of Andres Muschietti's first installment are anxiously awaiting the sequel. For the most part, Stephen King fans were impressed with what Muschietti pulled off, especially considering how long the source material is. Taking the movie and spreading it out over two chapters was definitely a wise decision, taking a cue from the original miniseries. With that being said, there is a lot of pressure to get the story right and stay true to the source material, while creating something that is new and unique to storm the box office. You can check out the latest set photo of Jessica Chastain below, provided by Andres Muschietti's Instagram account.