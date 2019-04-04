At Cinema Con, the cast of IT: Chapter 2 hit the stage to speak about the movie, uniting both versions of the Losers' Club in one place. The young cast from the first movie shared the stage with the actors playing their counterparts in this year's sequel, which hits theaters in September. Many photos were snapped of the actors on stage and are starting to go viral, given the anticipation for the next movie. For obvious reasons, the actors who share characters are unlikely to share any scenes in the sequel, but thanks to CinemaCon, we're still getting the chance to see them together.

The majority of each version of the Losers' Club was all on the CInemaCon stage at the same time. This includes Sophia Lillis and Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh), Jeremy Ray Taylor and Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), Finn Wolfhard and Bill Hader (Richie Tozier), Chosen Jacobs and Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon), Jack Dylan Grazer and James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak), and Wyatt Oleff and Andy Bean (Stanley Uris). According to Devan Coggan on Twitter, the only one missing was Jaeden Martell, who shares the role of Bill Denbrough with James McAvoy. "He's too talented and he threatens me, so I made him disappear," McAvoy joked about Martell's absence. Nonetheless, it was an incredible moment to witness for those in attendance at CinemaCon, and people were quick to share images from the event on social media.

Released in 2017, the first It movie smashed box office records upon its premiere, instantly becoming one of the most successful horror movies of all time. Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, it tells the story of a carnivorous creature targeting the children of Derry, Maine every 27 years. Sometimes taking on the form of a clown called Pennywise, the monster meets its match when it encounters a group of outcasts known as the Losers' Club. Though the manage to best the sinister creature at the time, all they really managed to do was buy 27 years of peace until "It" returned to Derry once again.

Related: What We Learned About IT: Chapter 2 from CCXP

Needless to say, horror fans are widely anticipating the release of It: Chapter Two. The movie is set 27 years after the events of the first movie, although the original Losers' Club actors will reprise their roles for flashback scenes. For the most part, the sequel will focus on Pennywise once again bringing terror to the members of the Losers' Club, whom have all since become adults. It's probably safe to assume that the movie will be pulling in huge numbers at the box office once it is released, but it remains to be seen whether the sequel can manage to have the kill opening the first movie had - or even top it.

It: Chapter Two will hit theaters on September 6, 2019. The screenplay is written by Gary Dauberman, who shared a screenwriting credit for the first movie with Chase Palmer and Cary Fukunaga. Andy Muschietti returns to direct. You can take a look at the photos of both versions of the Losers' Club together below!

Both generations of the Losers’ Club take the stage at #CimemaCon. #ItChapter2pic.twitter.com/LfbDKjn6Fc — Rebecca Rubin (@rebeccaarubin) April 3, 2019

The entire Losers Club is here at #CinemaCon for #ItChapter2, both young and old versions. The only one missing is Jaeden Martell.



James McAvoy: "He's too talented and he threatens me, so I made him disappear." — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) April 3, 2019