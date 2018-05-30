Don't expect IT 2 to just be a rehash of what happened in the first movie, but with adults instead of kids. Bill Skarsgård, who is set to return as the killer clown Pennywise in the sequel, promises that the next movie is going to be very different than what came before it. Will that difference translate to the same levels of success critically and at the box office? That remains to be seen but don't expect it to be business as usual in the town of Derry next year.

Bill Skarsgard recently spoke a bit about getting ready to reprise his role as Pennywise in IT: Chapter Two, which films this summer and is set to arrive in theaters on September 6, 2019. Skarsgard says they're just gearing up for production now, with the casting process currently underway, but shortly he's going to be back in the scary clown makeup to hunt down the adult versions of The Losers Club. Here's what he had to say.

"We're gearing up for it now, so I'm sort of in the process of getting back into that character of Pennywise. I'm sort of in the mindset and we're gearing up for it. I think they start in July. I'm not sure exactly when my start date is, but some time this summer."

The kids from the first IT will return in flashbacks, but the sequel will pick up 27 years later and will focus on the adult versions of The Losers Club. Most of the adult roles have already been cast. Jessica Chastain will play Beverly, Bill Hader will play Richie Tozier, James McAvoy will play Bill, Andy Bean will play Stanley, Jay Ryan will play Ben and James Ransone will play Eddie. Bill Skarsgard went on to say that having the adult cast of seasoned actors will make the experience different this time around for both audiences and the filmmakers.

"I'm really looking forward to it. It's going to be a very different experience this time around, just given the fact that you have all of these incredible, seasoned actors to play against, as opposed to having all the kids. So it's going to be a different experience for sure. But I'm looking forward to it."

IT became the most successful horror movie of all time, bringing in $700 million at the box office. Andy Muschietti returns to direct IT 2, with Gary Dauberman returning to pen the screenplay. It's been promised that this movie will be scarier, darker and won't shy away from the weirder elements of Stephen King's beloved novel. Even though production is getting ready to begin, it's likely that Warner Bros., New Line and Muschietti are going to want to keep this thing very secretive until much closer to the release date. Maybe we'll at least get a frustratingly vague synopsis once shooting gets going. This news comes to us courtesy of Den of Geek.