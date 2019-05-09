IT Chapter Two is going to have a much different Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Actor Bill Skarsgard recently revealed what the clown has been up to for the past 27 years and it doesn't sound pretty. After the success of Andres Muschietti's big screen adaptation of Stephen King's IT, horror and King fans have been waiting for the second chapter to finish off the source material. The movie takes place 27 years after the original with the Losers' Club all grown up and an older Pennywise, who has been waiting to exact his revenge.

As for Pennywise's traditional look in the upcoming movie, that won't really change, says Bill Skarsgård. However, there are some major changes in his head and he's having a hard time coming to grips with them since the events of the first chapter. Skarsgard had this to say about the start of the changes to his evil character.

"He's been doing this forever really, so he doesn't change in the sense that you would look differently. He looks however he wants to look for any particular prey at the time, but I do think there's a change."

At the conclusion of IT, Pennywise feels something he has never felt before. "His last line - 'Fear...' - is him experiencing it for the first time, and he's sort of shocked and perplexed and surprised. Like, what is this?," says Bill Skarsgard. After the Losers' Club figure out that fear manipulation is the key to defeating Pennywise, his efforts no longer work, and in turn, he gets pretty angry. Skarsgard explains.

"It fuels hatred and anger towards the kids, who will be adults in this one, so I think there might be an even more vicious Pennywise. He's really going after it."

After the events of the first movie, it's hard to imagine IT 2 featuring a more "vicious" version of Pennywise. However, after hearing what the adult cast of the sequel had to say about working on the set with Bill Skarsgard, his methods worked in real-life. Bill Hader was scared out of his mind when working with the clown on set, which is exactly what Skarsgard wanted after going back to the drawing board with Andres Muschietti to figure out how to scare the adult Losers' Club. Skarsgard had this to say about revisiting the character.

"There's a lot to explore. You can change him or make him wackier, but he's not really bound to continuity in the sense that a normal character would be. We can explore his unpredictability now that we've established the character for the audience. We can still sort of shock them."

The first trailer for IT: Chapter 2 dropped earlier today, which is set to be huge. The first installment is now the highest grossing R-rated horror movie of all time, which means there is some pressure to deliver the goods yet again, but the way things sound, it may even end up doing better at the box office and with critics when all is said and done. While we wait for the first footage to arrive, you can head over to Entertainment Weekly to read the rest of the interview with Bill Skarsgard.