We have our first look at the adult version of The Losers Club in IT 2. We previously got a glimpse of the adult actors all assembled together for a table read as filming on the sequel got underway, but this is our first actual look at everyone gathered together on set. Well, almost everyone. There's one notable absence, though, that absence is most likely for an important story-related reason. Those who have read Stephen King's novel will be aware of said reason.

The photos features James McAvoy as Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Bill Hader as Richie, Jay Ryan as Ben, James Ransone as Eddie and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike walking the streets of Derry, Maine. IT 2 sees the gang getting back together for the first time in 27 years to finish what they started with Pennywise the clown all those years ago. The only person absent from the photo is Andy Bean as Stanley Uris. Not to get into spoilers for those who haven't read the novel and want to wait for the movie, but there's a very good reason Stanley isn't walking alongside his fellow losers. Spoiler alert: it's not a pleasant reason.

In the book, Stanley is enjoying his adult life with his wife in a nice big house, though the couple is unable to have a baby. When Stanley gets the call from Mike that IT has returned to Derry, and that they have to defeat Pennywise yet again, Stan can't comprehend the idea. His old memories rush back and he is filled with the same dread he had as a child. He tells his wife that he is going to take a bath. Finding this a little odd, she later checks in on him to see that he's committed suicide. He's slit his wrists in the shape of a T, and in his own blood, he's written the word 'IT" on the bathroom wall.

In addition to the adult cast that has been brought on board to flesh out the story that takes place closer to the present day, the young actors from the first IT will also be back to portray their respective characters again. Most likely, they'll primarily be featured in flashbacks. Though, that's somewhat speculative.

Andy Muschietti is back in the director's chair for the sequel. New Line showcased some very early footage during San Diego Comic-Con that showed off the adult Losers Club. The scene has the Losers all meeting in a Chinese restaurant. And then Pennywise pops in for a good jump scare. It wasn't a trailer, and the footage didn't make its way online. It's probable that we're going to have to wait quite some time before any footage is made public since IT: Chapter 2 isn't scheduled to hit theaters until September 6, 2019. Horror fans are going to have to exercise some serious patience with this one.

IT dominated the box office last year bringing in more than $700 million worldwide. The Stephen King adaptation was also a major success with critics, making it easy to attract some serious talent for the follow-up. We've still yet to see what changes, if any, have been made to Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise this time around. Again, the powers that be are probably going to try and keep that a secret for as long as they possibly can. For now, be sure to check out the new photo, courtesy of Chris Evangelista's Twitter account, for yourself below.