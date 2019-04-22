Heads up, horror fans! We've got our first official look at James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough from IT: Chapter 2. We've seen plenty of set photos and behind the scenes photos of McAvoy during filming, but official stills from the highly-anticipated sequel have been few and far between up to this point. Now, thanks to director Andy Muschietti, we've got a real peek at what McAvoy is going to bring to the part this fall.

Andres Muschietti, who returns to direct after very successfully helming the first movie, took to Instagram to share the photo of James McAvoy in character as Bill. The image, itself, isn't terribly revealing. Bill looks forlorn and it appears as though he's back in his hometown of Derry, Maine once again after all these years. The filmmaker shared the photo in honor of McAvoy's recent celebration of his 40th birthday. Muschietti had this to say in his caption, making reference to Bill's stutter.

"And a happy belated birthday to the great James McAvoy who will thrust his f-f-fists against anything that moves in September 6 #billdenbrough #itchapter2"

Jaeden Lieberher, who played the role of Bill in the first movie, is also set to return in the sequel. The rest of the new adult cast includes Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh), Bill Hader (Richie Tozier), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak) and Andy Bean (Stanley Uris). Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jack Dylan Grazer and Wyatt Oleff are also returning to reprise their roles as the younger version of the Losers Club. Bill Skarsgard is also coming back to once again portraying the killer clown Pennywise.

The real question is, when are we going to get to see some actual footage? Those in attendance at CinemaCon were shown something of a teaser trailer earlier this month. The first teaser for IT was released in March of 2017. So we expect that the first teaser trailer for IT 2 will arrive sooner rather than later. But at this point, Warner Bros. doesn't need to sell audiences nearly as much as they did the first time around. People are already on board, so they can keep fans dangling on the end of a string a bit longer with the second half of this Stephen King adaptation.

IT went on to become the highest-grossing horror movie of all time, bringing in just over $700 million at the global box office. It also was a huge hit with critics and moviegoers alike, which is relatively rare for a studio horror movie such as this. A sequel was always part of the plan, but it became a top priority for Warner Bros. once they realized the pop culture phenomenon that they had on their hands. Gary Dauberman (Annabelle, The Nun) returned to pen the screenplay for the sequel. IT: Chapter 2 is set to hit theaters on September 6. Be sure to check out the new image from Andy Muschietti's Instagram below.