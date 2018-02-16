A new report suggests that IT 2 will begin production this summer, ahead of the September 2019 release date. We know that the movie will take place roughly 30 years after the events of the first movie, but no casting for the adults has been announced officially at this time. It is believed that the sequel will include flashbacks, so it's assumed that Bill Skarsgard will return as Pennywise the Dancing Clown. However, nothing has been officially confirmed in terms of the casting yet.

It looks like IT 2 will begin filming on June 18th, according to the new report. Additionally, filming will take place in the Toronto/Port Hope area just like the first installment of the big screen adaptation of Stephen King's IT. Specifically, it has been reported that production will begin at Pinewood Toronto Studios on that date in June. Port Hope was used as Derry in the first movie and a summer shoot makes sense in terms of the release date as well as because it's the summer break and it's easier to shut down roads for filming.

The story of IT 2 will pick up 27 years after the first movie and take place in 2017. The sequel will find The Losers Club reunited in Derry, Maine when they learn that Pennywise has returned and started a new murderous rampage. As it turns out, Mike was the only one from the Losers Club who stayed behind in town. All of the Club completely forget what happened when they were children, but the memories slowly start to come back when they all arrive in Derry.

Director Andres Muschietti has said that he initially wanted to start pre-production in March of this year and wanted to start filming right away because of how fast the kids were growing up. It isn't clear if the pre-production will go on as planned, but the reported start date does seem to confirm that work will begin soon, if it hasn't already. Muschietti has also commented on the way that the story will be told. Instead of a linear story, IT 2 will be told through a series of flashbacks for the adults and jump into real-time with Pennywise back in Derry.

IT 2 will hit theaters on September 6th, 2019 and try to replicate the breakout success of the first movie. The first installment earned over $700 million worldwide off of an initial budget of only $35 million. While no adult casting has been announced, actress Jessica Chastain has publicly revealed interest to play the adult Bev. Chastain has already worked with Andres Muschietti on Mama and says that she would work with him on any project that he has. While nothing has been announced yet, Chastain does seem like a very obvious choice to play the adult version of Bev. We'll just have to wait and see. The production start of IT 2 was originally reported by Omega Underground.