IT: Chapter 2 has officially wrapped production. Director Andres Muschietti and Finn Wolfhard posted photos on social media to celebrate the occasion. The news comes just one day after we received the first poster for the sequel, which teases the return of Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Production started over the summer at Pinewood Toronto Studios and on locations in and around Port Hope. The sequel will now go into the post-production process and will more than likely conduct reshoots next summer, if needed.

Andres Muschietti reposted the IT 2 teaser poster from yesterday along with a caption that reads, "It's a wrap!" The director previously shared a picture of Jessica Chastain after she finished her scenes back at the beginning of September, which led to speculation that the whole production was going to wrap soon. However, that was not to be the case, as the production went on for nearly two months longer after Chastain finished her work.

While Andres Muschietti's wrap celebration post was cool and all, Finn Wolfhard's is the clear winner. The Stranger Things actor posted an image of himself along with the rest of the young cast of IT 2. Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Wyatt Oleff are all seen in the photo with Wolfhard. However, Chosen Jacobs is not present in the group picture that celebrates the wrap of the sequel. Wolfhard captioned his photo by saying "Come see what we helped do in September," while also going on to thank Andres Muschietti and the rest of the cast and crew of IT 2.

IT 2 takes place 27 years after the events of the first film with all of the Losers' Club having grown up. They all return to Derry to finally put an end to Pennywise, who has returned to the town. The adult versions of the Losers' Club is played by James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Jay Ryan, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, and Andy Bean. Bill Skarsgard is back to reprise his role as Pennywise for a second time. The young cast returns to play their characters in flashback sequences.

IT 2 hits theaters on September 6th, 2019, two years after the first film. Horror fans weren't sure what to think about a remake of one of Stephen King's biggest stories, but the movie took off and became a major hit at the box office. The remake went on to earn over $700.4 million globally, from an initial budget of $35 million, to make it the highest grossing R-rated horror film of all time, and the fifth highest grossing movie of 2017. The surprise success guaranteed that a sequel would be produced, which was announced shortly after the release of the first installment. You can check out the cast and crew celebrating the completion of IT 2 below, starting with Finn Wolfhard's Instagram.