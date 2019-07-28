90-minute runtimes are becoming very much a thing of the past. With so many viewing options, when one treks to the theater, they expect a lot of bang for their buck. And when it comes to the highly anticipated sequel IT Chapter Two, fans are going to be getting a true horror epic.

During Comic-Con, we were treated to the final theatrical trailer for IT Chapter Two, which shows Pennywise getting ready for his showdown with the adult Losers Club. Stephen King's book is a hefty tome, and was split into two movies. The first chapter clocks in at a healthy two hours and fifteen minutes. According to director Andy Muschietti, we'll be getting even more blood and scares this time around.

IT Chapter Two will be a full thirty minutes longer than its predecessor, coming in at an epic sized two hours and forty-five minutes. In confirming the lengthy runtime, which is still 17 minutes shorter than this summer's biggest blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, the director says he's had absolutely zero complaints from those who have already sat through the movie during test screenings and special sneak peeks. Speaking in an interview last week, Muschietti says this.

"A movie is very different when you're writing the script and you're building a story compared to what the final product is. At the beginning, when you're writing and building the beats of the story, everything that you put in there seems very essential to the story. However, when you have the movie finally edited and it's 4 hours long, you realize that some of the events and some of the beats can be easily lifted but the essence of the story remains intact. Related: IT Chapter Two Comic-Con Trailer Is Here, Pennywise Is Out for Bloody Revenge You cannot deliver a 4-hour movie because people will start to feel uncomfortable - no matter what they see - but we ended up having a movie that is 2 hours and 45 minutes, and the pacing is very good. Nobody who's seen the movie has had any complaint."

Back in the 80s, during horror's heyday of slasher flicks and creature features, most entries in the genre ran for no more than 95 minutes, and a two-hour movie about a sick serial killer hacking up teens sounded unfathomable. The cinematic landscape isn't in the same place, and studios are pumping out lengthier movies just to make it seem worthwhile to ticket buyers.

It is rumored that some deleted scenes featuring the younger version of the Losers Club that were cut out of the first movie have been woven back into this new narrative. And producer Barbara Muschietti has promised that a longer director's cut is coming, most likely early in the new year, or near the holidays. She says this.

"We will put out a director's cut because this time it definitely merits it. We have some amazing scenes that didn't make it into the movie. You have to make choices sometimes and some things cannot be in this theatrical release but are definitely worthy of people seeing them at a later date."

Apparently nothing that has been cut out of the sequel was because it was deemed too gory or scary. The director promises that if anything was seen as 'too scary' by test audiences, it definitely remained in the finished cut. IT Chapter Two will be making its way into theaters September 6, and it promises to be even bigger than the first chapter, which sits as the highest grossing horror movie of all time. This news comes from Digital Spy.