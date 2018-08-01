Earlier this week, we were treated to IT 2 images of the adult Losers' Club walking the streets of Derry, Maine and now we've got some new looks at Jessica Chastain and Sophia Lillis as the two versions of Beverly hang out together on set. Fans have been waiting to see Chastain in the part ever since it was announced that the sequel was officially being made and it's really cool to see the adult version of Beverly with the younger version. A fan-made image put the two actresses together for the passing of the red balloon, which was cool, but this is the real deal.

One of the new images from IT 2 features Jessica Chastain and Sophia Lillis holding hands, raised in the air, while the younger actress stands next to a bike. There's another picture that is almost the same, but Chastain seems to be leading Lillis somewhere in the second image. In addition, there's another shot of the two actresses walking next to each other on the street while Chastain points ahead. They don't give anything away in terms of the plot, but the focus here is just on seeing the two Beverlys together.

There are a few more images from the set of IT 2, which have also leaked online. These other pictures feature the adult Losers' Club walking around Derry. Much like the images of Jessica Chastain and Sophia Lillis, the shots don't shed any light on what's happening in the scene. Production started on the sequel in July and since then, a decent amount of pictures have been leaked online. However, there have not been any shots of Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise the Dancing Clown yet.

IT 2 director Andres Muschietti recently showed off the very first footage of the sequel at San Diego Comic-Con and warned those in attendance that they should wear adult diapers when the movie hits theaters next September. The footage showed Bill Hader as the adult version of Richie and James Ransone as Eddie as they reunite. He asks what everybody wants to talk about and then Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise flashes on the screen, which scared the crap out of everybody. Muschietti promises a much scarier movie this time around, and the brief clip proves it.

IT 2 will arrive in theaters on September 6th, 2019, which means that there's a lot of waiting left to do. However, Andres Muschietti and crew jumped right in to making the sequel after the first installment was such a hit. The director wanted to get the young cast back together as soon as possible to make sure that they didn't age much in between the two chapters. It's not clear how big of a part that the younger cast will play this time around, but it's pretty awesome to see them all on the set with their adult counterparts. You can check out the new IT 2 images below, thanks to the The Best of Jessica Chastain Twitter account.

