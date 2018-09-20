Pennywise the Dancing Clown is tormenting Bill Hader's Richie Tozier in newly leaked images from the set of IT: Chapter 2. Andres Muschietti's second installment of Stephen King's IT has been filming since late June, and the adult Losers' Club with their younger counterparts were spotted all over Port Hope, Canada, but Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise was nowhere to be found until recently. We've seen the terrifying clown on the shoulder of a statue, in a muddy swamp, and now he's terrorizing the adult Richie Tozier.

Going back to the Pennywise statue photos, it looks like the latest IT 2 set images are a continuation of that scene, which is where the clown takes control of a Paul Bunyan statue to frighten Richie Tozier. However, that has not been confirmed at this time. From the looks of things, Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise gets right up in Tozier's (Bill Hader) face, which sends the adult running for his life. The scene could also be a callback to the first film where Pennywise lures the young Richie in a room full of clown dolls.

In addition to the terrorizing pictures, Bill Hader and Bill Skarsgård are also shown sharing a laugh, which to be honest, still looks horrifying. Skarsgard is shown laughing with his hands on his hips, in full makeup and costume. The Pennywise actor has already talked about having a good time on the set of IT 2 hanging out with the adult Losers' Club. Skarsgard admitted that he and director Andres Muschietti had to figure out a new way to approach the clown with an adult cast, and it appears that they have done an excellent job because Hader looks scared out of his mind in the photos.

In addition to Bill Skarsgard and Bill Hader, IT 2 also stars Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, with Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon. The rest of the young cast of IT, Finn Wolfhard as young Richie, Sophia Lillis as young Beverly, Jeremy Ray Taylor as young Ben, Jack Dylan Grazer as young Eddie, Chosen Jacobs as young Mike, and Wyatt Oleff as young Stanley are returning as well. The young cast will be present in the form of Losers' Club flashbacks.

IT 2 is preparing to wrap principal photography and is set to be released on September 6th, 2019. The first installment earned over $700 million at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing horror movie of all time. Andres Muschietti has a lot of pressure to deliver with the second chapter of one of Stephen King's most beloved books as well as the huge success of the first film. If the set photos are any indication, Muschietti is on the right track. You can check out the latest set images from IT 2 below, thanks to The Daily Mail.

BILL HADER AS RICHIE RUNNING AWAY FROM PENNYWISE



