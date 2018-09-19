Pennywise is hanging out in a muddy swamp in the latest photos from the set of Andres Muschietti's IT: Chapter 2. Production on the sequel is currently underway in Port Hope, Canada. This is the second look that we've gotten at Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise the Dancing Clown from the set, with the first being of him sitting on the shoulder of a giant Paul Bunyan statue. Fans of Stephen King's novel are hoping that the Bunyan statue will come to life and torment the young version of Richie Tozier just like it does in the book.

IT 2 brings Pennywise back to Derry, 27 years after the last film. While the last photos of the iconic clown tease a famous scene from Stephen King's book, the new swampy pictures don't offer much context, except for the fact that he's more than likely up to something terrible. Though the pictures don't offer up anything in terms of the story, they do provide our best look yet at Bill Skarsgard in full costume and makeup, looking just as terrifying as we remember.

Bill Skarsgard recently talked about getting into character for IT 2, noting that he was surprised how fast everything came back to him. To be fair, the first installment came out a year ago, so it hasn't really been too long since he was last in the makeup chair. The actor was famously kept away from the children on the set of the first film to maximize his scaring ability, so hanging out with the adults on the set of IT 2 has been a pretty big change and brought up a whole new challenge of trying to scare the crap out of the adult Losers' Club.

The cast and crew of IT 2 are going out of their way to prevent spoilers from leaking out, but writer Gary Dauberman did promise that the conclusion will "satisfy the audience and maybe break their hearts a little bit." There's also the promise that the sequel will feature The Ritual of Chud, which is another pretty popular, and weird part from the source material that hardcore Stephen King fans are very excited about. Other than that, Andres Muschietti isn't revealing anything else that will be included from one of King's most famous pieces of work.

IT 2 should be getting close to wrapping principal photography, since Jessica Chastain has already finished her scenes for the time being. The actress and the rest of the cast will more than likely have to come back for reshoots, but that probably won't be until the spring or summer, if they're needed at all. For now, it looks like Pennywise the Dancing Clown is the focal point of the shooting now. It's time to figure out just exactly what he's doing in that muddy swamp area. You can check out the photos of Pennywise from the set of IT 2 below, thanks to Just Jared.