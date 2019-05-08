In the immortal and legendary words of 80s hair band Europe, "It's the final countdown!" Warner Bros. has officially kicked off the countdown leading up to the release of the first IT: Chapter 2 teaser trailer, which will be making its way online tomorrow. This information was previously revealed and the studio has been, somewhat quietly, amping up the release. Now, they've literally got a clock running for fans who are feeling particularly eager to get a glimpse at Pennywise and The Losers Club once again.

The studio has uploaded a video to their YouTube channel that serves as a countdown to the trailer. Per the video, the trailer will be released online at 12 p.m. EST tomorrow, Thursday, May 9. Those who want to see the trailer as soon as it drops can set a reminder, rather conveniently, within the video. The header image features one of Pennywise's red balloons. It doesn't give us anything new, but the fact that Warner Bros. is actually putting up a video leading up to the release of the trailer speaks volumes about just how anticipated this movie truly is.

Early footage from the sequel was initially screened at San Diego Comic-Con last summer, shortly after production got underway. A full scene and proper teaser trailer were shown to those in attendance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last month. The footage didn't make its way online at that time, but it did signal that the studio was finally getting ready to give us our first real look at IT 2 in the near future. That future is almost here and we'll finally have a real idea of what to expect in the second half of this adaptation of Stephen King's beloved and iconic novel.

Related: It: Chapter Two Brings Young & Old Losers Club Members Together for First Time at CinemaCon

Andy Muschietti, who helmed the first movie, is back in the director's chair for the sequel. Gary Dauberman, whose credits include the Annabelle movies and The Nun, penned the screenplay. He also worked on the first movie, but others such as Cary Fukunaga had a hand in the story as it had been stuck in development hell for some time before it actually ended up getting made. Bill Skarsgard will reprise his role as Pennywise the clown in the sequel, alongside the young cast members who made up The Losers Club in the previous installment.

However, this movie picks up 27 years after the events of the first movie, with the Losers all returning to Derry, Maine in order to finish what they started all those years ago. The adult version of The Losers Club will be played by James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh), Bill Hader (Richie Tozier), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak) and Andy Bean (Stanley Uris). We'll be sure to bring the trailer your way as soon as it's made available tomorrow. In the meantime, feel free to check out the countdown video from the Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube channel below.