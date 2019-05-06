It's been confirmed that the first IT: Chapter 2 trailer will indeed arrive online this week. This is one we've been very impatiently waiting on and, at long last, it's coming, meaning Pennywise will be back for round two with the Losers Club in just a matter of days. We're probably going to be treated to some official teases throughout the week leading up to the trailer, such as official photos, maybe a poster. Things of that sort. In short, it's going to be a good week for fans of killer clowns and Stephen King.

Warner Bros. has yet to release this information, as of this writing, on social media. Instead, this comes from a digital billboard that is currently lighting up Times Square in New York City. The billboard features a bunch of red balloons, the ones connected directly to Pennywise, with blood red lettering stating, "trailer drops Thursday." It gives us absolutely nothing else for the time being, but that should be more than enough to get fans excited as we're finally going to get a proper taste of what to expect from the highly-anticipated sequel.

Up to this point, details have been very scarce. For the first movie, the studio felt the need to really amp things up. At this point in the marketing cycle for IT, we already had several official photos of Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise, a teaser trailer and a poster. As it stands, we have a very simple poster and one official photo of James McAvoy as the adult Bill Denbrough. That's basically it. So we're really in the dark on this one, for the most part.

An extended scene featuring Jessica Chastain as the adult version of Beverly Marsh was shown to those in attendance at CinemaCon last month, in addition to a teaser trailer. At that point, it was clear we wouldn't have to wait too much longer for the footage to arrive online. It just wasn't clear exactly how soon that would be. Whether or not the IT 2 teaser trailer that arrives on Thursday is the same thing shown at CinemaCon remains to be seen. One would assume it would at least be similar, but just don't expect the studio to give away all that much.

IT grossed more than $700 million at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing horror movie of all-time. It also was met with rave reviews. That means they don't have to give away nearly as much in order to get audiences on board. Everyone is going to be ready to see this thing as soon as it arrives.

Director Andy Muschietti returns for the sequel. The rest of the adult Losers Club cast includes Bill Hader (Richie Tozier), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak) and Andy Bean (Stanley Uris). We'll be sure to bring the trailer your way as soon as it's made available on Thursday. In the meantime, be sure to check out the billboard from Times Square below. Warner Bros. is set to release IT: Chapter 2 in theaters on September 6.

