It's a great day to be a horror fan as the first trailer for the highly-anticipated IT Chapter Two has arrived. Production on the sequel kicked off toward the end of June, with the studio releasing the first official photo of the new adult cast gathered together not long after filming got underway.

Last summer, Warner Bros. brought footage from the sequel to their second annual horror-themed ScareDiego event at San Diego Comic-Con. They also recently showed a scene and teaser at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The rest of us, sadly, have had to lie and wait. The time has finally come and we finally know a little bit of what to expect when Pennywise returns later this year.

Related: How the Adult Losers Club Was Chosen for It: Chapter Two

Filming on the sequel wrapped in November and we got a very simple teaser poster previously, but that was really all up until now. Though, Stephen King did reveal that he's seen a cut of the movie and gave it his stamp of approval. IT was such a massive hit that the studio was desperate to get the sequel moving as quickly as possible and this represents our first real look at what's coming our way this fall. Luckily, the studio didn't make us wait any longer as they finally released this footage online. The biggest horror hype train of 2019 has officially left the station.

The sequel will focus on The Losers Club 27 years after the events of the first movie. The young cast members who brought the characters to life will be present in the sequel, most likely via flashbacks. However, this movie is mostly going to focus on the grown up versions of those characters. The adult Losers Club is comprised of James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh and Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom.

The sequel will also bring in a few additional characters from the novel, with Xavier Dolan as Adrian Mellon, Will Beinbrink as Tom Rogan and Taylor Frey as Don Hagerty. In the novel, Adrian and Don are openly gay and in a relationship with one another. Their storylines within the novel are rather tragic and their inclusion in the cast implies that IT: Chapter 2 isn't going to be messing around. Teach Grant has also boarded the cast as the adult version of Henry Bowers, with Jess Weixler playing Bill's wife. Last, but certainly not least, Bill Skarsgard is back as Pennywise the clown.

Director Andy Muschietti is back at the helm, after guiding the first movie to staggering critical and commercial success, with a script from returning writer Gary Dauberman. IT went on to become the highest-grossing horror movie ever, bringing in $700 million worldwide, shattering any and all expectations. That makes the sequel easily one of the most anticipated movies of 2019. Warner Bros. will release IT Chapter Two in theaters on September 6, 2019. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.