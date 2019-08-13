Are you ready to feel the sheer terror that comes with being haunted by Pennywise the Dancing Clown? Warner Bros. and CJ 4DPLEX are officially bringing the upcoming sequel IT Chapter Two to an immersive theater experience near you this fall. And it sounds absolutely horrifying.

CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading cinema technology company, together with Warner Bros. Pictures, announced today the release of New Line Cinema's IT Chapter Two in three leading next-generation cinema technologies: the multi-sensory 4DX format, the heightened 4DX Extreme (available in select theaters and territories) and the panoramic, 270-degree ScreenX. When the film is released globally on September 6, 2019, audiences worldwide will be able to take in the highly anticipated horror franchise finale in the cutting-edge auditoriums of 4DX and ScreenX.

IT Chapter Two in 4DX will bring another chilling layer of suspense to the tense atmosphere of Derry with a combination of motion, vibration and environmental effects. And, for those who dare, IT Chapter Two in 4DX Extreme will be made even more terrifying. Amping the levels of motion, vibration and environmental effects by up to 20 percent, 4DX Extreme will have audiences jolting and gripping the edge of their seats, taking in the intensely suspenseful atmosphere of the 4DX auditorium in 4DX Extreme.

Finally, IT Chapter Two in ScreenX will expand the world of Derry, with key sequences throughout the film projected onto the left and right-side walls of the auditorium, surrounding the audience and enhance the looming, atmospheric tones of the film inside the theater. As the screen stretches onto the ScreenX wings, suspenseful images will dance in the peripherals of the audience, drawing the audience deeper into the experience. Said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX.

"We have had a longstanding partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures, and we are thrilled to be releasing our sixth collaboration this year with IT Chapter Two in 4DX, 4DX Extreme and ScreenX. Each collaboration has been wonderful, and we look forward to having audiences gripping onto their seats as they watch the heightened and terrifying concluding chapter of 'IT' for a one-of-a-kind in-theater experience."

Said Thomas Molter, Head of International Distribution at Warner Bros. Pictures.

"We are incredibly excited to be expanding our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX to release IT Chapter Two in 4DX, 4DX Extreme and in ScreenX. We trust CJ 4DPLEX to add something new and exciting to the film-going experience, and this film, enhanced by these cutting-edge formats, is going to be a lot of fun and especially terrifying for our audiences."

This partnership follows past successful collaborations between CJ 4DPLEX and Warner Bros. Pictures that include: Annabelle Comes Home, The Curse of La Llorona, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, POKÉMON Detective Pikachu and Shazam! in both 4DX and ScreenX formats.

4DX enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed adventures and haunting horror films, transcending the traditional cinema experience through such special effects as motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubbles, vibrations, and scents. The result is one of the most exciting cinema formats in the industry, drawing fans deeper into the action on the big screen. 4DX Extreme ramps up the motion and environmental effects further, heightening the effects by up to 20 percent, perfect for adrenaline junkies and super 4DX fans.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology that allows a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand the center screen image to the side walls, surrounding audiences with imagery and providing a sense of being inside the movie.

In the U.S., IT Chapter Two will be available in 4DX with Regal Cinemas, Cinepolis, Marcus Theatres and CGV Cinemas, and "IT Chapter Two" in ScreenX will be available with Regal Cinemas, B&B Theatres and CGV Cinemas.