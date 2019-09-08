IT Chapter Two is the box office champion of the weekend. The horror sequel was easily able to float to the top with a $91 million domestic debut. However, as was predicted, the movie came short when compared to the dynamite $123 million opening of the first installment. Andres Muschietti's final chapter of the iconic Stephen King story is still a champion after a less than stellar summer for movies and was able to grab $185 million globally. Ticket sales are expected to increase over the next few weeks as Halloween nears.

Angel has Fallen was able to secure the second spot at the box office this weekend with $6 million. That's a pretty huge gap considering IT Chapter Two made $85 million more to take the number one spot. As for number three, that honor goes to the comedy Good Boys, which has been holding strong ever since hitting theaters four weeks ago. The movie was able to bring in $5.3 million this weekend for a global total of $82.4 million.

Disney's The Lion King remake took the fourth spot this weekend after taking in an additional $4.1 million. To date, the movie has earned nearly $1.6 billion globally and is the seventh highest grossing movie of all time. Coming in at number five is Overcomer with $3.75 million. The Christian drama has been able to exceed expectations and is still holding steady in the top ten three weeks after initially hitting theaters. To date, the movie has made $24.7 million domestically.

Hobbs & Shaw took the sixth position this weekend with $3.72 million. The Fast and Furious spin-off has proven to be a slow burn at the box office, which was predicted early on. The movie has now made over $719 million globally and star Dwayne Johnson decided to spend the weekend celebrating, going as far as to throw some shade at his former co-stars. The Peanut Butter Falcon moved up to number seven this weekend from number twelve after earning $2.27 million.

Guillermo del Toro's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark took the eighth spot this weekend after bringing in $2.2 million. The horror movie has been able to slowly make $88.8 million globally since its release earlier this summer. Number nine goes to Ready or Not, which was able to earn $2.2 million and the tenth spot goes to Dora and the Lost City of Gold with $2.1 million. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.

