Labor Day weekend closed out the summer movie season with something of a thud. Angel Has Fallen repeated in the top spot with an $11.7 million take. That's abysmal for a holiday weekend and, for any studio not named Disney, summer 2019 is best left in the rearview mirror. Moving on to greener (or in this case redder) pastures, this weekend Warner Bros. will release the much-anticipated IT Chapter Two. By a hilariously wide margin, the horror sequel will best the competition at the box office, but the question is by how much? And can it possibly beat its predecessor to break a new horror record?

Starting with the first part of that question, IT Chapter Two, which sees director Andy Muschietti return to finish what he started in 2017, is expected to have a huge box office debut, but estimates vary widely regarding how much it Pennywise may pull down this time around. On the low end, it's looking at $85 million, on the top end, some expect it could be in the $120 million range. Either way, it's going to be a huge financial win for Warner Bros. and another win for prestige horror, which is probably the most bankable thing in the marketplace outside of superhero movies right now.

Even on the top end, it's unlikely the sequel will top the take of the first IT, which shattered the September record, and every single expectation placed upon it, by grossing $123 million on its opening weekend in 2017, on its way to $700 million worldwide. That makes IT the highest-grossing horror movie ever made. IT Chapter Two takes place 27 years later and sees The Losers Club return to finish off Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise. The cast includes James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone and Andy Bean.

IT was met with rave reviews upon arrival, which helped fuel the record-shattering box office run. The sequel, unfortunately, has been met with slightly more mixed reviews, as it currently boasts a 71 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Many critics have taken issue with the movie's nearly three-hour runtime. Either way, horror fans are going to come out in droves to see the conclusion of this tale over the weekend.

Angel Has Fallen should continue its better-than-expected run with another $5 to $7 million, while Good Boys also cleans up in the R-rated comedy department with another $4 to $6 million. Horror flicks such as Ready or Not and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark may benefit a bit from runoff, with IT Chapter Two screenings likely to be packed across the country. Meanwhile, Hobbs & Shaw will further cement Dwayne Johnson as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars. Be sure to check out our full list of weekend box office predictions below and check back with us on Sunday for the weekend estimates. Numbers used in this report were provided by Box Office Mojo.

1 IT Chapter Two 2 Angel Has Fallen 3 Good Boys 4 The Lion King 5 Hobbs & Shaw 6 Ready or Not 7 Overcomer 8 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 9 The Angry Birds Movie 2 10 Spider-Man: Far from Home