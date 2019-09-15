Hustlers was able to take the number two spot at this weekend's box office. The Jennifer Lopez-starring drama earned $33.2 million, which is a new record for STXfilms and the best live-action opening of Lopez's career. Constance Wu, who stars alongside Lopez, has earned her highest ever opening too, even beating Crazy Rich Asians. Another debut this weekend is The Goldfinch, which earned far less than expected with $2.6 million.

The number one spot this weekend goes to Andy Muschietti's IT Chapter Two. The horror sequel finishes off Stephen King's iconic book of the same name and earned an additional $40.7 million. To date, the movie has earned $323.3 million worldwide since opening in theaters last weekend. Following Hustlers, action thriller Angel has Fallen takes number three with $4.4 million. The movie, which stars Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman, has earned $60.3 million domestically since opening in theaters four weeks ago.

Good Boys fell from number three last weekend to the number four spot at the box office with $4.2 million. The comedy has been a late summer success and has not left the top five since hitting theaters five weeks ago. To date, the movie has earned an impressive $91.6 million globally. Disney's Lion King remake was able to take the fifth spot this weekend with $3.5 million. The movie is now the seventh highest grossing movie of all time.

Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw took the sixth spot this weekend after bringing in an additional $2.77 million. While the action movie was off to a slow start, early estimates predicted a late summer slow burn, which was definitely the case. Drama Overcomer is still hanging around the top ten and is at number seven this weekend. The movie was able to bring in $2.73 million and has earned nearly $30 million to date.

The Goldfinch, which stars Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman and Sarah Paulson, was only able to bring in $2.6 million its debut weekend. The movie has received some pretty brutal reviews over the past few days. The ninth spot this weekend goes to The Peanut Butter Falcon, which was able to earn $1.9 million. The comedy has earned positive reviews and has made over $15 million domestically since hitting theaters six weeks ago. Finally, Dora and the Lost City of Gold barely hangs on to the tenth position after bringing in $1.8 million. The family movie has not been performing to expectations and has only earned $90.4 million since hitting theaters six weeks ago. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.

