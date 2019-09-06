IT Chapter Two, at long last, has arrived in theaters. Horror fans have been waiting two years to see how director Andy Muschietti would conclude this ambitious adaptation of Stephen King's beloved horror novel, and the time has finally come. While the sequel contains many surprises, plenty of Pennywise and a whole bunch of The Losers Club, there is also a pretty solid cameo appearance that is extremely fitting and very fun.

Warning: minor spoilers ahead for IT Chapter Two. Those who haven't seen the movie yet may want to turn back now. Otherwise, read on at your own risk. About halfway through the movie, after the adult Losers have returned to Derry, Maine and realized that they must fight Pennywise once again to stop this madness once and for all, they're all sent on a quest to gather tokens from the past. This leads Bill (James McAvoy) to an antique shop in the heart of his hometown, where he comes across an old friend. That old friend being his bike, Silver.

With that, Bill feels compelled to purchase back his trusty old form of transportation and he must haggle with the shop owner in order to do so. And that shop owner is played by none other than the horror master himself, Stephen King. The scene that follows offers a bit of levity, as King is aware of who Bill is, as he's become a famous author in the years since the events of the first movie. The shop owner even has a copy of one of Bill's books on the counter. Bill offers to sign it, but the shopkeep declines, given that he didn't like the ending. Bill then hands over the $300 requested for the bike and that's that.

Given the success of IT, which went on to become the highest-grossing horror movie of all time, and the presumed success of IT Chapter Two, it's nice that Stephen King had the chance to appear this time around. It's also quite nice that this was more than just some shot in the background. King gets a full, memorable and important scene and does a nice job with it. This is something that went beyond the obligatory. It's also far from the only time King has appeared in an adaptation of one of his works. The author previously appeared in Pet Sematary, The Stand miniseries, Maximum Overdrive, Mr. Mercedes and many other titles over the years.

IT Chapter Two takes place 27 years after the events of the first movie and is easily one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the year. So far, critics are a bit more divided on the sequel than they were with its predecessor, as it holds a 67 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But with the audience rating at a comfortable 85 percent, it seems as though this is going to be another box office breaking crowd-pleaser for Warner Bros.