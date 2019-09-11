In celebration of this past Friday's lucrative release, IT Chapter Two cast members are taking to social media to give fans a glimpse behind the scenes of the bloody sequel. Finn Wolfhard, who plays the young Richie Tozier, posted a delightful photo showing just how much he has grown since the first film, James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough) shared a handful of selfies in front of notable locations and Jessica Chastain took the time to post a hilarious and blood-filled image of herself.

Despite its mixed reviews that resulted in a 63% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and an 80% from the audience, IT Chapter Two dominated the box office with a $91 million opening in North America. Although it is far short from its record-setting first installment which had a $123 million debut, it is a promising start for the follow-up, and the cast is feeling the excitement.

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard posted an image from the early days of shooting in which he couldn't fit in his first film's wardrobe. In the caption he said this.

"Start of filming IT Chapter Two. We had to let out the sleeves a little from Richie's jacket from IT Chapter One. #practicaleffects #slowclap #StanleyUrisBarMitzvahWeekend"

James McAvoy (Split, X-Men: Days of Future Past), on the other hand, posted a stream of photos. The actor has a busy year of films, so he even slipped a few from his other projects, Dark Phoenix and The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, both of which he stars alongside Beverly Marsh portrayer Jessica Chastain.

The most recent peek behind the camera comes from Chastain (Molly's Game) herself with the following caption.

"Yes, I'm as shook as I look! Thanks for making IT Chapter 2, #1 in the world this weekend!"

With a bloodied face and a look of silly surprise, Chastain garnered the comments. Some even came from her colleagues including The Rock who simply said, "congrats!!!" beside clapping hands, a quick series of celebratory memes from Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg, and Michael Gandolfini who added, "You're the biggest inspiration, thank you for inspiring me."

While the stars continue to celebrate, the 2 hour and 49 minute movie plays across the country. IT Chapter Two picks up 27 years after the evil clown Pennywise was seemingly defeated by the members of the Losers Club. Yet, he comes back to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine. The childhood friends have gone their separate ways, but once people start disappearing, the now adult Losers Club return to stand against the evil shape-shifter once again. Wrought with pain and trauma, their deepest fears will haunt them while Pennywise grows more powerful than ever.

The horror flick stars Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak as well as the original actors who portrayed the younger versions of each character.

The film was produced by New Line Cinema and Vertigo Entertainment. It was released across the United States by Warner Bros. Pictures on September 6, 2019. These images were kicked off by Jessica Chastain on Instagram.