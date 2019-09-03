We have a batch of brand new character posters for IT Chapter Two. The highly-anticipated horror sequel is finally set to arrive in theaters this week after two years of waiting. We finally get to see The Losers Club get a rematch with Pennywise. While the killer clown is absent from these new posters, we do get to see the Losers, both young and old, together in revealing fashion, as we can see just how perfectly the new cast was put together.

Bill, Beverly, Richie, Mike, Ben, Eddie and Stanley are all given a poster. On the left, the human, adult actor playing the respective member of The Losers Club. On the right, the face of their younger self in one of Pennywise's signature red balloons. We see the juxtaposition of James McAvoy/Jaeden Lieberher as Bill Denbrough, Jessica Chastain/Sophia Lillis as Beverly Marsh, Bill Hader/Finn Wolfhard as Richie Tozier, Isaiah Mustafa/Chosen Jacobs as Mike Hanlon, Jay Ryan/ Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben Hanscom, James Ransone/Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie Kaspbrak and Andy Bean/Wyatt Oleff as Stanley Uris.

We're not likely to get much in the way of new footage, save for maybe a choice shot or two in a TV spot, before the movie finally hits theaters this weekend. So anything at this point to help fans get through these last few days is welcome. At this point, Warner Bros. knows they don't need to show us anything more as virtually every horror lover in the country is sure to make their way to the movies to see the conclusion to this new adaptation of Stephen King's beloved horror novel.

Director Andy Muschietti returns to helm the sequel, working from a script by returning writer Gary Dauberman. Aside from the new and returning Losers, Bill Skarsgard will be back as Pennywise. The plot revolves around the Losers returning to their home of Derry, Maine after 27 years to finish what they started all those years ago. It's also worth mentioning that we're in for a long haul with this one, as the runtime is just shy of three hours. So be sure to plan bathroom breaks accordingly and maybe skip the large soda on this one.

As far as box office goes, it's expected that the sequel won't miss a bit, as it's looking at a debut of around $100 million or more. The first IT set a September record with $123.4 million in 2017 and while the follow-up may not reach those same heights, it's still expected to be a massive hit. It's also worth noting that box office tracking can be a bit unreliable with big movies such as this, so don't be surprised if it pulls in more than expected. IT Chapter Two arrives on September 6. Be sure to check out the new characters posters from the Warner Bros. Belgium Instagram account below.