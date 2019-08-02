Those who want to see IT Chapter Two in perhaps the most unsettling environment possible will have the chance, as clowns only screenings are happening across the country during the movie's opening weekend. Much like Pennywise returning from his 27-year slumber to once again terrorize The Losers Club, the Alamo Drafthouse is bringing back clowns only screenings for the highly-anticipated sequel. This is a concept they introduced in 2017 when the first movie rolled around and, apparently, enough people liked the idea to bring it back around.

The whole thing started off as a joke. Someone left a comment on the Drafthouse Facebook page. It evolved into something serious and the notion of a clowns only screening was born. The idea proved to be wildly popular and, as such, the few locations in which they were held sold out. So, the specialty theater chain has decided to expand its operation for the release of IT Chapter Two. The screenings were announced as presale tickets for the sequel were made available nationwide.

This time around, Drafthouse locations in/around Austin, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix, Northern Virginia, Charlottesville, Raleigh, Springfield and Twin Cities will be hosting clown-filled screenings of director Andy Muschietti's second part of his sprawling Stephen King adaptation. Per the announcement on their website, here's what the Drafthouse says, in terms of what to expect and how to participate in one of these screenings.

"What does a Clowns Only screening mean? Well, it means... please come dressed as a clown. Wig, makeup, oversized pants and suspenders, blood-curdling makeup. Then you'll watch the chilling conclusion to the biggest horror duology ever made with a theater full of fellow... clowns. "

This is far from the first time the Drafthouse has held a themed screening. They memorably held women-only screenings for Wonder Woman, which made headlines when many men expressed irritation over the fact that they weren't allowed to participate. The chain also regularly hosts "movie parties" for revival screenings of beloved movies where themed attire is encouraged and movie-appropriate party favors are handed out.

IT Chapter Two picks up 27 years after the events of the first movie and sees The Losers Club returning to Derry, Maine to once again face down Pennywise and finish what they started. The young cast members are returning, as is Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise. The adult losers will be played by James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh), Bill Hader (Richie Tozier), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak) and Andy Bean (Stanley Uris).

We've included a video of the clowns only screenings for the first IT below for you to check out, if you're on the fence about giving this a go. Tickets for the clown only screenings are on sale now. To get information on local showtimes and to purchase tickets, head on over to the Drafthouse.com.