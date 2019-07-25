Horror movie or otherwise, IT Chapter Two is one of the most highly-anticipated releases of 2019. That brings with it the burden of expectation, as the sequel has an awful lot to live up to. But composer Benjamin Wallfisch isn't worried. In fact, he's not being shy in declaring director Andy Muschietti's conclusion to the story of Pennywise and The Losers Club a masterpiece.

Benjamin Wallfisch served as composer for the first movie and, to add a little consistency, he has returned to provide the soundtrack for the follow-up. During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, Wallfish was asked about IT Chapter Two and, while he isn't going into spoiler territory by any stretch, he heaped a whole lot of praise on the movie with some very reassuring comments. Here's what he had to say about it.

"IT's a really ambitious film. It's Andy [Muschietti]'s masterpiece, it's kind of growing from the first movie in a way which I dunno, I think none of us expected when we first started working on it. It's incredibly powerful and emotional movie and it brings a cathartic end to this saga... I think you're really gonna love it."

These are encouraging comments all around. That said, they need to be taken with a grain of salt, as the composer who is working on the movie isn't going to turn around and publicly say anything negative about it just a couple of months ahead of its release. No need to bite the hand that feeds. Especially since Benjamin Wallfisch has worked with Warner Bros. and New Line a lot over the years on movies such as Lights Out, Blade Runner 2049 and this year's Shazam. Still, it's never bad to hear someone go this far in praising something people are extremely eager to see.

IT Chapter Two picks up 27 years after the events of the first movie and sees The Losers Club returning to their hometown of Derry, Maine in order to confront Pennywise again and finish what they started all those years ago. The adult Losers are played by James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh), Bill Hader (Richie Tozier), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak) and Andy Bean (Stanley Uris). The young cast members from the first movie, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jack Dylan Grazer and Wyatt Oleff, are returning to reprise their roles as well. Most importantly, Bill Skarsgard will be back as Pennywise.

2017's IT went on to become an unexpectedly huge success, earning a great deal of critical praise on its way to $700 million at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing horror movie of all time. Can Andres Muschietti capture that lightning twice and finish out this adaptation of Stephen King's beloved work in style? We'll know soon enough, as IT Chapter Two is set to arrive in theaters on September 6. This news was previously reported by CinemaBlend.