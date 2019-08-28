Andres Muschietti says there's more mythology to tell after IT Chapter Two. Whether or not that happens is an entirely different story. The highly anticipated sequel is now a little more than a week away and there are some pretty big expectations placed on the movie. The first installment is the highest grossing R-rated horror movie of all time and there is some pressure to get close to that success again. Luckily, it seems like they will easily be able to, according to early box office predictions.

IT Chapter Two writer Gary Dauberman was recently asked about the chances of a Pennywise spin-off, but he was against the idea. He maintained that they all wanted to be respectful to Stephen King's source material. However, Andres Muschietti might be interested in exploring the idea at some point. He explains.

"There is a whole mythology to the book. Mythology is something that always has opportunities to explore. It has been on Earth for millions of years. He's been in contact with humans for hundreds of years, every 27 years. So you can imagine the amount of material."

Is Andres Muschietti actively developing this idea for more Pennywise the Dancing Clown? While that idea sounds promising now, it will more than likely all depend on how well IT Chapter Two does at the box office. While the tracking is looking good, it would be a very bold maneuver to stray from Stephen King's source material, unless he is willing to help out. Muschietti had this to say.

"It's always exciting to think of eventually exploring this mythology. It's very exciting. But, for now, there's nothing on the table."

As for IT Chapter Two being a hit at the box office, the stars of the movie really don't seem to care one way or another. "I feel zero pressure," claims Jessica Chastain, who stars as adult Beverly Marsh. She continued by saying, "This ain't my machine... I'm a peg. We're all a part of the machine, I'm like a screw in the machine." Bill Hader took a similar approach when asked about the success and says that pressure falls on the shoulders of someone else.

In addition to Bill Hader and Jessica Chastain, IT Chapter Two also stars Bill Skarsgard, James McAvoy, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Teach Grant, Jess Weixler, Will Beinbrink, Xavier Dolan, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Finn Wolfhard, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, and Nicholas Hamilton. With the movie right around the corner, Stephen King fans are starting to get excited, especially knowing that King himself helped to write a brand-new scene that was not included in the book. King doesn't normally have anything to do with the big screen adaptations of his work, but he's really into what Andres Muschietti was able to pull off. The interview with Muschietti was originally conducted by io9.