Some folks have already been lucky enought to see IT Chapter Two. So, what did they think? A handful of critics have made their voices known on social media, and the reaction is mixed, to say the least. On one hand, some critics are calling it a bloated mess, then on the other hand you have some critics calling it, perhaps, the scariest of the Stephen King movie adaptations this far. Though, it doesn't quite appear that this latest entry in the horror genre can quite live up to the 80s themed original. Which will come as a disappointment to some.

The terrifyingly creepy, bizarrely dancing clown Pennywise is back, and this time, it's even more personal than it was before. IT Chapter Two is once again adapted from the 1986 Stephen King novel, and follows on 27 years after 2017's II, with the second chapter picking up with our intrepid Losers' Club, who are now all grown up and living very separate lives. Having defeated the murderous Pennywise and seemingly banished him from the town of Derry, the club are brought back together when the evil clown returns and starts once again stealing children to satisfy his large appetite.

Mike, now played by Isaiah Mustafa, the only member to have remained in the haunted town, calls the others home to make good on their pledge to defeat Pennywise, whatever it takes. Damaged by the experiences of their past encounter, they must each face their greatest fears to defeat the mysterious entity once and for all. Unfortunately for our heroes, Pennywise has become even deadlier than it once was and is more than capable of making these adults feel more like children than ever before.

Alongside Mustafa, IT Chapter 2 has brought together quite the cast to play the adult Losers' Club, including Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy as our group's leader.

The first IT was incredibly well received by both audiences and critics alike, and currently holds a deliciously fresh rating of 86% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Plaudits were thrown at the gang of child actors, who demonstrated more talent than most adults, as well as the bone-chilling performance from Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård as the clown-guise Pennywise of the titular It. This combination of convincing screams and convincing scares were of course heightened further by the work of the relatively new director Andy Muschietti, who off the back of horror flick Mama, has proven his penchant for frightening audiences and returns for IT Chapter 2.

Besides the critical acclaim, the first IT went on to achieve a massive box office earning of $327 million domestically and a total of over $700 million globally, making the film the highest earning horror film of all time. Apparently people love terrifying clowns, who knew? Well, it's lucky audiences do love the horrific antics of Pennywise so much, as the sequel is almost upon us and we now have the first reactions courtesy of Twitter.

Saw #ITChapterTwo last week! It definitely lives up to the hype of the first one by delivering memorable scares and incredible visuals. The adult losers club’s chemistry was amazing. It’s scary af. pic.twitter.com/PK6R3AD1u4 — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) August 21, 2019

#ITChapterTwo is big and ambitious and can't *quite* handle the weight of its aspirations, but it's still a fine piece of heartfelt horror. The parts that work, work REALLY well and Bill Hader is every-bit the scene-stealing standout we all hoped he'd be. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) August 21, 2019

It: Chapter Two is the biggest disappointment of the year. A dull & bloated mess that spends too much time rehashing things from the first film. While there are a few good moments, the film ultimately lacks suspense and scares. The performances are also a mixed bag. #ITChapterTwopic.twitter.com/3NlauZxj2f — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) August 21, 2019

IT Chapter Two is an amazing look at friendship and trauma that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about. Bill Hader and James Ransone absolutely steal the show. I cannot wait to see it again. pic.twitter.com/p2jcDENkuM — Kate Gardner (@kate_s_gardner) August 21, 2019

So everything that’s awesome and imperfect in #ITChapterTwo comes straight from the novel. The horror in this one is way more brutal. A leaner adaptation would have solve the repetitive loop of the third act. Cast is great and the direction impressive. Very Good but not Great. pic.twitter.com/IHDntHprvQ — Juan Upon A TIme in Hollywood (@juanmadpelicula) August 21, 2019

#ITChapter2 has a rushed, clumsy first act & an odd lack of chemistry among the adult Losers. But it eventually finds its footing. This is a BIG movie—a go for broke horror blockbuster not afraid to make weird choices. Bill Hader steals the show. #ITMovie#ITChapterTwopic.twitter.com/cib2slRfoq — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) August 21, 2019

#ITChapterTwo is probably scarier than chapter one - more Pennywise imagery to haunt your dreams. But it also loses a lot of charm in the shift in focus from the coming of age to the now adult characters. At nearly 3 hours it feels long. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) August 21, 2019

#ITChapter2 isn't as refined as the first, but it's still an excellent ensemble piece, oozing with heart & packed with extremely well-crafted set pieces. Muschietti weaves the young & adult Losers together super well, giving IT 2 a truly epic feel. (MVP: Bill Hader as Richie.) pic.twitter.com/7dXmIsd2z6 — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) August 21, 2019

So, #ITChapterTwo: it's v. good, but not great. I liked it, but didn't LOVE it. First movie is a tough act to follow. TWO is gruesome, strange but rarely scary. Nails important aspects from the book, but feels overlong. Cast is aces, though, & Bill Hader SHOULD be in Oscar convo. pic.twitter.com/1KUZk5TXA1 — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) August 21, 2019

For the most part I liked IT CHAPTER TWO. First half (of this pretty long movie!) is great. And the new adult cast is stellar. Second half isn’t as tight. And overall Chapter Two isn’t as tight as the first movie. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) August 21, 2019

#ITChapterTwo is a terrific companion to #ITChapterOne. Similar vibes, great ensemble chemistry w/ a nice mix of humor and horror. Part 2 plays heavier in tone, dealing w/ defeating the burden of childhood trauma, & I definitely teared up at the very end. Bill Hader steals it pic.twitter.com/bjiwtJufNQ — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 21, 2019

#ItChapterTwo is a giant budget, studio-backed horror movie that’s also a fairly serious actors showcase/ensemble, with occasional flashes of brilliant imagery (like all the balloons cascading under the bridge). It’ll make more money than Warner Bros knows what to do with. pic.twitter.com/Noscq1X1j1 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) August 21, 2019