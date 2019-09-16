IT Chapter Two has just helped the series pass a major box office milestone, as the two-part Stephen King adaptation has crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide. For the past two weeks, the sequel to 2017's smash horror hit has been raking in the cash and, while it may ultimately fall short of its predecessor's total, it's still proving to be a very profitable investment for Warner Bros. Case in point, it's now one of the highest-grossing horror franchises ever, and that's with only two movies to its name.

With the $40.7 million that IT Chapter Two pulled in over the weekend, which was good enough to give it the number one spot at the box office for the second weekend in a row, the movie has now grossed $153.8 million domestically. When coupled with its $169.5 million international take, that brings its grand total to $323.3 million. Add that to the record-breaking $700.4 million haul brought in by IT, and we're left with $1.023 billion. That's an impressive total, no doubt, especially considering the movies have a combined budget of $110 million.

For the sake of comparison, one of the highest-grossing horror franchises ever is Alien, which has earned $1.5 billion since it was introduced by Ridley Scott in 1979. But that total is across eight movies. Considering that IT Chapter Two still has a long way to go at the box office before it wraps up its run, the pair of Andy Muschietti-directed adaptations could put itself not far behind that series when all is said and done. Plus, we could wind up with a re-release that will see both movies edited into one cohesive story, which could add to the running total.

Related: IT Chapter Two Floats to the Top of the Box Office with $91M Debut

IT shocked critics and audiences alike in 2017, earning rave reviews, which pushed it to a record-breaking $123.4 million opening weekend. IT Chapter Two opened with a softer $91 million, but the sequel was never truly expected to match the first entry. The sequel, unlike its predecessor, has been met with slightly mixed reviews. It currently holds a 62 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, to go against a 79 percent audience rating. The first movie, contrastingly, has an 86 percent critic score and an 84 percent audience rating.

Given the box office success, it's not hard to imagine Warner Bros. may try to find some way to keep this franchise on the tracks. A prequel would be possible, and Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgard suggested he'd be open to the idea. While there are some who will view the less impressive numbers put up by IT Chapter Two as a sign of relative failure, if the sequel never made another dime, it would be considered a worthwhile endeavor for Warner Bros., and one that any other studio in town would be happy to have under its belt. This news comes to us via Forbes.