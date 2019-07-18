It had been promised in the past that IT Chapter Two was going to feature perhaps the bloodiest scene in horror movie history. The cast and director Andy Muschietti backed that up, and then some, during this year's ScareDiego event at San Diego Comic-Con. Jessica Chastain pushed for the scene to be "Carrie on Steroids," which resulted in a record-setting amount of blood, to the tune of 4,500 gallons.

Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader and the rest of the adult version of The Losers Club were on hand at ScareDiego for the panel, which was moderated by Conan O'Brien. Andy Muschietti and Chastain opened up the panel by making the 4,500 gallons of blood reveal. While the studio hasn't confirmed if that number is accurate, Muschietti says it's a world record, which is pretty impressive. Discussing the scene a bit further, which is teased in the IT 2 trailer that dropped at Comic-Con this morning, Chastain, who plays the adult Beverly Marsh, explained she was the one who pushed to make it more intense. Here's what she had to say.

"I was like, 'No, if we're going to do it, let's do it.' I love horror films, I love Carrie, and I said, 'Let's make Carrie on steroids.' And that's what we did and it literally tortured me because I didn't realize that it would be that way the whole movie."

The audience in attendance at ScareDiego was shown three extended scenes from the movie, in addition to an early look at the final trailer, which made its way online this morning. Based on the trailer, as well as the reactions to the footage coming out of SDCC, it seems like all of that suffering is going to pay off in a big way. Buckets of blood alone won't make for a great sequel, but it's not a bad place to start. And the footage makes it clear this movie has a lot more going for it.

IT: Chapter Two picks up 27 years after the events of the first movie and centers on The Losers Club reuniting back in Derry, Maine all these years later to confront Pennywise once again. Bill Skarsgard returns to the role of Pennywise, in addition to the younger versions of the Losers, who also will return in a presumably limited capacity for the follow-up.

2017's IT went on was a hit with critics and moviegoers alike, which helped make it a massive box office success. The movie grossed $700 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing horror movie of all time. Can Andy Muschietti make lightning strike twice? At the very least, we know they didn't pull any punches in attempting to do just that. IT: Chapter Two is set to arrive in theaters on September 6. Be sure to keep up with the rest of our coverage of SDCC throughout the weekend, as we'll be bringing all of the big trailers and news your way. This news was previously reported by Comicbook.com.