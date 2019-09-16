IT Chapter Two is currently in theaters and the cast and crew are out promoting it. It's no secret that a press tour isn't all that much fun for the actors and actresses involved in a project. Answering the same questions all day for weeks doesn't sound like a whole lot of fun. However, Jessica Chastain has shown another element of the press tour to show what it's really like behind-the-scenes and it looks pretty interesting, to say the least.

The photoshoot is an essential piece to any press tour and Jessica Chastain has shared an intense behind-the-scenes look at what can happen. Chastain and the rest of her IT Chapter Two co-stars are working with photographer Eric Ray Davidson, who brings forth a lot of enthusiasm and intense energy, which is definitely putting it lightly. The video begins as Davidson intensely directs James McAvoy as the rest of the cast looks on with confused looks on their faces. Some of the requests are pretty weird, but McAvoy doesn't seem to be phased by it at all.

Jessica Chastain and the rest of the cast continue to look on, amazed at the energy of Eric Ray Davidson as he continues to bark orders and make strange requests to get the shots he needs. Chastain is up next and is a complete pro, while James Ransone makes a Zoolander reference. Things get even crazier when Davidson has Chastain and James McAvoy standing with their backs to each other, pressing their rear ends together. The expression on the actress' face pretty much says it all, as she looks like she's waiting for someone to come out and tell her she's been pranked.

The whole video, which is nearly 2 minutes-long, is a pretty fascinating look into what can take place during a photoshoot. Jessica Chastain says, "The scariest part of promoting a horror movie? The press tour... Eric Ray Davidson you're a madman and I love it." While it's unnerving at times, it's funny to see the IT Chapter Two cast laugh it off. The big payoff comes at the end of the shoot when Davidson asks the cast to all push back on him, which results in a flurry of expletives from everyone.

IT Chapter Two spent its second weekend in theaters at the top of the box office. Thanks to the two weeks in theaters, the IT franchise has now topped over $1 billion worldwide and that number will only grow from here. Stephen King is very happy with what Andres Muschietti was able to pull off with his source material and even ended up lending a hand during the making of the sequel. You can check out the intense IT Chapter Two photoshoot video below, thanks to Jessica Chastain's Instagram account. Make sure to watch until the very end to see the relief shots.