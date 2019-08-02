IT Chapter Two will feature a brand-new scene which is completely original to the movie. Some Stephen King fans might be getting a bit nervous to hear that news, but it turns out the addition was the iconic author's idea. King doesn't often get involved in the big or small screen adaptations of his work and has been vocal when things don't go according to plan. With that being said, 2017's IT was a massive success and was praised for elevating one of King's most beloved stories.

As it turns out, Stephen King read the first draft of the IT Chapter Two script and enjoyed what he read. However, he suggested adding "one all-new scene" to the movie. "It was absolutely huge," director Andres Muschietti said. "For me, it would be unthinkable when I was 12 or 13." Obviously, details are being kept under wraps, but Muschietti has been teasing some differences in the highly anticipated sequel as a way to keep fans of the book on their toes.

When the first IT came out, Stephen King said, "I wasn't involved at all. I wished them well." This falls in line with what the author has done over the years when approaching a new adaptation of his work. He's more than happy to allow people the creative freedom to interpret his words on the page, but he will let everybody know if it didn't live up to his expectations. "Geez, I don't even think they sent me any swag from that one! But maybe that's a good thing. I've seen it, it's fabulous," King said when talking about the first installment. This proves Andres Muschietti and crew left King alone while making the movie.

It was recently revealed that IT Chapter Two will be three hours long. Some horror fans think the runtime might be a bit on the long side, but there are more than a few fans of the book who are welcoming it, hoping Andres Muschietti was able to pack in as much from the source material as humanly possible. Muschietti and crew lucked out when the first installment became such a big hit. The success has allowed more creative freedom and a second chance to get the book right on the big screen.

Andres Muschietti doesn't care about the uproar over the runtime and is confident horror fans will like what they see when the movie hits theaters this fall. Plus, they needed to add some extra time to throw Stephen King's new idea into IT Chapter Two. It's going to be interesting to see the movie and try and figure which of the new ideas came from King, though it'll probably be pretty easy when all is said and done. The interview with Andres Muschietti can be found in the latest issue of Total Film.