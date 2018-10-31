The first official poster for IT: Chapter 2 has floated to the surface just in time for Halloween. Last year, the first IT took the movie world by storm. Hype was high for the Stephen King adaptation, but what director Andy Muschietti managed to do simply blew away any and all expectations. The studio was quick to get a sequel moving and it's going to be in theaters next fall. Now, they've released this first poster to help tide us over.

IT: Chapter 2 has largely been kept secretive as much as possible by the studio up to this point and this poster speaks to just how tightly they want to keep this thing under lock and key until the time is right. The poster simply features the familiar IT in blood red lettering with "Chapter Two" underneath in white. At the very bottom, we get the studio logos in opposite corners and the "only in theaters" tag above the September 6, 2019 release date, all against a jet black background. Point being, this poster doesn't reveal much.

But the fact of the matter remains that Warner Bros. and New Line don't have to do much of anything to get people hyped up for the sequel. Not only did the first movie bring in a record $700 million at the box office, good enough for the all time horror movie record, but it also was widely embraced by the critical community and moviegoers alike. It transcended being a flash-in-the-pan horror movie that grabbed some quick cash and became a genuine pop culture phenomenon. Come time for IT: Chapter 2 next year, moviegoers will be lined up around the block to see Pennywise, once again played by Bill Skarsgard, back up to his evil antics.

Part of what the financial and critical success allowed the creative team to do is get some A-list stars on board. The sequel picks up 27 years after the events of the last movie and will see the adult members of The Losers Club returning to Derry, Maine. The young cast members from the first movie will also be returning, likely to be utilized primarily in flashback sequences. But who knows what could happen, as it's been promised that the sequel won't shy away from getting a little weird. The adult losers will be played by Jessica Chastain (Beverly), Bill Hader (Richie), James McAvoy (Bill), Jay Ryan (Ben), James Ransone (Eddie), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike) and Andy Bean (Stanley). It's a very interesting mix of well-established, big-name talent and intriguing up-and-comers.

Andy Muschietti returns to the director's chair for the sequel, with a script from Gary Dauberman (The Nun), who also worked on the screenplay for the first installment. As for when we might expect to see a teaser trailer? They'll probably want to attach it to a fitting release, so look at perhaps The Curse of La Llorona (April 19, 2019) as a possible candidate. For now, be sure to check out the first poster for the sequel from the IT Movie Twitter account for yourself below.