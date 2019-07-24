For all of you guys out there worrying that IT and Mama director Andy Muschietti was going to go soft on his upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's IT Chapter Two, no worries. Today we have official word from the MPAA that the sequel has been slapped with a pretty hard R-rating. Here's why.

"Disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language, and some crude sexual material."

And this rating seems to be keeping in line with not only the first film - which was rated R for "violence/horror, bloody images, and for language." But also some recent comments director Andy Muschietti made regarding Bill Skarsgard's return as Pennywise the Dancing Clown, saying this.

"Bill and I talked for hours to discuss the character. One, in a larger, bigger plan for Pennywise on this one. Make sure that he came with a very specific and focused feeling of revenge against the losers and he just comes - there's a bigger plan, there's a step ahead that he didn't have in the first movie and there's also a deepened sense of manipulation and perversion, as well as smarts and intelligence this time."

He goes on to say this.

"Bill is ever intimidating in all the makeup and costume, and he's like 6'6″. He warms up. He's not a method actor, but when he warms up, he generates a silence in the set that's terrifying. He lives in this little black tent... it's a big mystery, and suddenly you hear from the corner of the set [clown laugh], and that's him warming up the voice. And that's where everybody shuts the fuck up. He comes in like a long shadow."

IT: Chapter Two stars James McAvoy and Jaeden Martell as Bill Denbrough, along with Jessica Chastain and Sophia Lillis as Beverly Marsh, Jay Ryan and Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben Hanscom, Bill Hader and Finn Wolfhard as Richie Tozier, and Isaiah Mustafa and Chosen Jacobs as Mike Hanlon. James Ransone and Jack Dylan Grazer join them as Eddie Kaspbrak, along with Andy Bean and Wyatt Oleff as Stan Uris. They will be joined once again by Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise along with Jackson Robert Scott as Georgie Denbrough, Joan Gregson as Mrs. Kersh, Teach Grant as Henry Bowers, Jess Weixler as Bill's wife Audra Phillips, and Will Beinbrink as Beverly's abusive husband Tom Rogan. Xavier Dolan rounds out the cast as Adrian Mellon along with Taylor Frey as Don Hagarty.

Andy Muschietti returns to direct IT: Chapter Two from a screenplay written by Gary Dauberman based on the novel by Stephen King. Barbara Muschietti returns as producer along with Dan Lin and Roy Lee, and the movie features music by Benjamin Wallfisch, cinematography by Checco Varese, and editing by Jason Ballantine. New Line Cinema, Double Dream, Vertigo Entertainment, and Rideback are the production companies behind this next chapter which Warner Bros. Pictures will unleash into a theater near you on September 6, 2019. Meanwhile, the Andy Muschietti quotes above come to us via Collider and the ratings update comes to us straight from the MPAA.